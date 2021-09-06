Politics
Afghanistan News: Boris Johnson promises additional support for brave military veterans | World | New
Boris Johnson: Taliban must understand need to allow people to leave Afghanistan
In a statement to MPs, the Prime Minister will salute the “courage and ingenuity” of armed forces personnel in the airlift operation from Kabul airport to bring the British and Afghan allies to the UK. He will unveil £ 5million for military charities involved in caring for the mental health of veterans to show his government will support those who have served the country. “Just as they protected us, we will do good for our veterans,” he said.
On the day the Commons returns after the summer parliamentary session, the Prime Minister will brief MPs on his diplomatic approach to Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover and plans to resettle around 20,000 Afghan refugees in the Kingdom- United.
In his statement, he will promise to “use all economic, political and diplomatic levers to protect our country from damage and help the Afghan people”.
He will praise the “courage and ingenuity” of all involved in the Kabul airlift, the largest and fastest emergency evacuation in recent history.
Johnson will point out that this week marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States that led to the Allied invasion of Afghanistan.
Boris Johnson to unveil additional support for the armed forces
And making his pledge of additional support, the Prime Minister will promise that “no request for help from a veteran will go unanswered.”
Mr Johnson is expected to say: “Thanks to their efforts, no terrorist attack against this country or any of our Western allies has been launched from Afghanistan for twenty years.
“They have fulfilled the first duty of the British armed forces – to keep our people safe – and they and their families should be proud of all they have done.”
The £ 5 billion will be made available to charities to increase capacity for mental health support for veterans and serving staff.
Prime Minister to promise “no request for help from a veteran will go unanswered”
The money will also be used to enable veterans to better understand and access the support already available to them by government and charities, including aid projects for ex-combatants in Afghanistan.
This is in addition to the £ 3million the government has invested in the NHS Op Courage program to provide specialist mental health care for military veterans.
Meanwhile, the chief of the armed forces yesterday dismissed allegations that military intelligence in Afghanistan was flawed about the Taliban’s potential to take control once Western troops are withdrawn.
General Sir Nick Carter said many assessments had suggested Kabul would fall this year.
His remarks contradicted a claim by Foreign Minister Dominic Raab that military intelligence reports considered this possibility “unlikely”.
Speaking on the BBC Andrew Marr Show yesterday, General Sir Nick said: “The first scenario, I think, would have also said, is that it was quite possible that the government could not last that long.
“Indeed, many evaluations have suggested that it will not last all year and, of course, it has been found to be correct.”
Sir Nick said “there has been a lot of talk about an intelligence failure” but said in July that “a number of scenarios could arise and one of them would definitely be a collapse and a fracture of the state ”.
The money will also be used to make it easier for veterans to understand and access support.
He added: “I think everyone was wrong.
“It was the pace that surprised us and I don’t think we really realized what the Taliban was doing.
“They weren’t really fighting for the cities they eventually captured, they were negotiating for them, and I think you’ll find a lot of money changed hands when they managed to buy the ones that could have fought. for them.”
Sir Nick said even the Taliban did not expect to regain power in Afghanistan so quickly that the United States withdrew its troops before the August 31 deadline.
Sir Nick said even the Taliban did not expect to regain power in Afghanistan as quickly as the United States
“Right now they are suffering from what we in the military call catastrophic success. They didn’t expect to be in government as quickly as they appeared and the reality is they are trying to find their feet, ”he said.
“We have to wait and see how this plays out and recognize that they are probably going to need a little help to run a modern state effectively and if they behave they may get some help.”
Asked by lawmakers this week, Raab suggested the information was wrong on how quickly the Taliban would take Kabul, which fell on August 15.
He told an emergency session of the Foreign Affairs Committee that the “central assessment” of the Joint Intelligence Committee and the Army was “steadily degrading” after the troops withdrew in August and ” Kabul was unlikely to fall this year. “
The £ 5 billion will be made available to charities to increase capacity for mental health support
Defense Secretary Ben Wallace responded by saying he argued in July that “the game is over” in Afghanistan and suggested that “this is not an intelligence failure, but the limits of intelligence “.
Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood on Sunday called for an end to the public blame game between ministers, saying he had caused the UK “further damage to the reputation”.
“These improper and unprofessional bickering must end,” the Commons Defense Committee chairman wrote in The Observer.
