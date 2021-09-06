Boris Johnson pledges an additional $ 5 million to veterans





Army chief General Sir Nick Carter on Sunday admitted everyone was wrong about the pace of the Taliban’s recapture of Afghanistan, but denied there had been an intelligence failure military. The chief of defense staff said that many assessments suggested Kabul would fall this year, although the foreign minister said intelligence deemed it unlikely. The first scenario, I think, would also have said that it was quite possible that the (Afghan) government wouldn’t last that long, Sir Nick told The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One. Indeed, many reviews suggested that it wouldn’t last all year and, of course, it turned out to be correct. Meanwhile, the Americas’ top military official warned over the weekend that Afghanistan is likely to erupt into civil war, paving the way for the resurgence of terrorist groups. In an interview with Fox News, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, questioned the Taliban’s ability to consolidate power in the country, dealing a blow to the administration’s Afghan strategy Biden. I think there is at least a very good likelihood of a larger civil war, he said. And that in turn will lead to conditions that could, in fact, lead to the reconstitution of Al Qaeda or the growth of ISIS or a myriad of terrorist groups. His comments come as Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, and Lloyd Austin, the Defense Secretary, have traveled to the Gulf to discuss how to contain a potential wave of terrorist groups. The United States now relies on the Taliban to contain Islamist groups in Afghanistan, preventing the country from becoming a terrorist sanctuary as it was in 2001 when al Qaeda launched its attacks on September 11. But Michael McCaul, the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, told Fox News enemies in the Americas have been emboldened by a foreign policy mistake. We were going back to the days before September 11, but it’s worse, it’s worse because now they are fully armed with our weapons, our helicopters and our silver pallets, he said. declared. As recently as last week, General Milley told reporters that the United States may be cooperating in the fight against IS-K, a branch of the Islamic State responsible for the suicide bombing in the bomb at Kabul airport, killing more than 180 people, including 13 US servicemen and women.

