America Isn’t a Perfect Country: David Rubenstein on Trump, Biden, and a Nation’s troubled history | Books





In his introduction to The American Experiment, his new book of interviews with historians and cultural leaders, David Rubenstein identifies 13 genes that he says helped repel Donald Trump’s assault on American democracy. They range from access to the vote to the rule of law and freedom of expression, to immigration, diversity and equality.

The billionaire co-founder of The Carlyle Group has made numerous donations to strengthen the bones of American democracy by donating millions for monuments in Washington, Jefferson and Lincoln and for founding manuscripts.

But access to the vote is threatened in many Republican states and those who defend it could benefit from a boost. Is it time for Rubenstein to invest in a gene therapy spot?

He refuses to be drawn.

OKAY. It depends. Look, I get requests all the time. And I’m announcing something soon about doing more to educate people about the history of our country.

The right to vote is a more difficult thing, and finding the right organization and so on. I’m obviously familiar with the issues, but haven’t decided what to do with this area. I don’t know if I have enough money to make a difference there.

Rubenstein has enough money for $ 4.3 billion, according to Forbes, to make a difference in most places. A huge opportunity presented itself in 2013, when he turned down the possibility of buying a key part of the body politic, the Washington Post, and thus protecting one of its 13 key genes, freedom of expression. Amazons Jeff Bezos bought it instead.

Jeff obviously knows the technology better than I do, says Rubenstein. He has more resources. And the Post Office is in great shape today. I don’t think I could have done such a good job. So I regret it because I think it turned out to be a better deal than I thought. And I would have loved to own the Washington Post.

I thought the interview with Don Graham [the publisher who sold the Post to Bezos] in The American Experiment was really good because he talked about what it means to be a journalist and the responsibilities of his family. And I don’t know if in England that would have been true of a publisher.

This is a hallmark of any interview with Rubenstein. He himself is a prolific interviewer, not only at the Library of Congress and the New York Historical Society, for which many interviews for his new book have been conducted, but on Bloomberg TV. Questions are often returned to the questioner. In that case, I mumble something like Murdoch, maybe not and we move on.

We have spoken twice before, for the first two books in the Rubensteins series on American history and ideals. His subjects often open up. In the first interview, we discussed a revealing comment from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said Donald Trump sees foreign relations as about economic leverage. Shortly after, Trump was impeached for refusing military aid to Ukraine in search of political filth.

In our second interview, Rubenstein spoke about his own experience as an assistant to a single-term president, Jimmy Carter. This time we are talking in the midst of the Kabul airlift, of Joe Bidens’ rescue mission amid the rubble of America’s longest war, under heavy fire from opponents and the press. What does Rubenstein think of the comparisons of Biden and Carter, especially by Trump himself?

It highlights both Bidens’ astonishing political longevity and the reassessments of the Carters presidency.

Remember, Biden was the first senator to endorse Carter [in 1976]. They had a very close relationship.

Carter has struggled throughout his presidency with a lot of things that haven’t really worked out, but we can go back and look at all he’s done in four years. It’s dizzying when you think about it today. We were happy if we could get a major bill through Congress in a year. And those days we were getting bills left and right. And Carter, the papers criticized him, said they were doing too much. But he did a lot of things.

But for years he was unable to project the image he wanted of strong leadership. And I think the inability to get the hostages out [of Iran] was fatal to his re-election.

Rubenstein has previously said much of Trump’s place in history will depend on his re-election, so it was too early to judge. Whatever Trump says about voter fraud, Rubenstein bemoans dangerous lies on the page where he was not reelected. Is Rubenstein ready to judge now?

He says he’s read all of Trump’s books, including A Flood this summer, and clearly we can judge his presidency. It is clear from his book and our conversation that Rubenstein is appalled.

But it is not clear that this will be his only presidency. It’s not clear if he’s going to run again or not, I don’t really think anyone is close to Trump, and I wouldn’t say I’m close to him, really knows what he wants to do yet. I don’t think he will say what he is going to do until the last moment. This is my guess.

So far, that’s what Zhou Enlai, China’s late 20th century premier, who, when asked about the impact of the French Revolution, reportedly said it was too early to tell.

The American Revolution took place in 1776, 13 years before the French. For Rubenstein, it’s not too early to tell readers a lot about this story. The American Experience is another exuberant introduction to history and civics, from historians from Jill Lepore to Henry Louis Gates and cultural stars from Billie Jean King to Wynton Marsalis interviewed by a man who reads a lot and really knows his stuff.

I’m asking a question about a hypothesis: Did America miss a chance when it didn’t follow Thomas Jefferson’s train of thought about how the constitution might be revised every 20 years, so that ‘no generation can be held hostage by another.

Well, I thought about that too. When we had the constitutional convention, you had, you know, basically all the white Christian males who owned it. What would a convention look like today, if we were to have a new constitutional convention? Who would be the people there?

Now, obviously it wouldn’t be all white males, or Christians, or landowners. It would be different, diverse, and what would they find? What would be different? Who would be the people if you had to select 50 people to participate in a constitutional convention?

Rubenstein, far right, stands with Kennedy Center Honors recipients including Earth, Wind & Fire, Linda Ronstadt and Big Bird at the State Department in December 2019. Photograph: Ron Sachs / POOL / EPA

Chances are some of them were interviewed by Rubenstein, who mixes up the big and the good. In his new book, the list is notably more diverse in response, he confirms, to the review of his first book. All consider the challenges of its 13 key genes.

The Trump lies about electoral fraud and the January 6 assault on the Capitol are there and if other existential threats, the pandemic, the climate crisis, the rise of big technologies, Black Lives Matter are not directly addressed. , it is partly a question of knowing soon and partly a question of space. A conversation with John Barry, author of The Great Influenza, a seminal tale of the 1918 pandemic, may appear in a future volume.

There is one thing you are sure of, says Rubenstein. If the books sell, you can probably make a sequel. If they don’t sell, there’s no point in a sequel. So see how this one sells.

The main point I really want to make is that America is not a perfect country. No country is. We have the right principles and we strive to uphold them. And it’s been a struggle for a while.

In the end, I dedicate the book to the officials who allowed us to preserve our democracy. [under attack from Trump]. I think, for example, if all the judges were wrong, we would be in a different situation today.

I think we have a lot of great people who were determined to make sure we live up to these principles.

