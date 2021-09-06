Positive signals or diplomatic games? • MassisPost





At the last sitting of the Armenian government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said there were positive signals from Turkey in terms of regional peace. “We appreciate these signals and are responding to the signals with a positive signal,” said the Prime Minister, whose remarks were a little surprising, especially since there had been no recent statement in this regard from the Turkey. However, days later, at a press conference by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Turkish leader was asked about Pashinyan’s comments and he answered the question at length, saying they were ready to normalize relations. with Yerevan on the basis of good neighborliness and recognition of the territorial integrity of the other. Erdogan’s statement did not mention any preconditions that have always been expressed by official Ankara in the past in relation to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) issue and the recognition of the genocide. Both statements immediately recalled the Armenian-Turkish reconciliation protocols signed in Zurich in September 2009, which also had no preconditions. After a while, however, Ankara started talking about ending the genocide recognition campaign and solving the Artsakh issue. Of course, these preconditions were not acceptable to the Armenian side. The Turkish parliament never considered the document and failed to ratify it, forcing Yerevan to withdraw from the deal. Now the question arises as to whether Ankara is sincere when it declares its willingness to normalize relations with Armenia. Does Erdogan’s allusion to mutual recognition of territorial integrity only refer to the Armenia-Turkey border, or does it also include “the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan? For Azerbaijan, this means recognizing its borders, including Artsakh, while the Armenian side cannot renounce the right of the Artsakh people to self-determination. The prevailing opinion among political commentators is that Ankara and Baku are working in harmony and that sooner or later these same preconditions will be presented to the Armenian side. Here we have to consider another circumstance. President Erdogan often resorts to such diplomatic games and makes peaceful remarks to look good in the eyes of the West. He sends his warships close to Greek territorial waters, creates an international crisis, then steps back and talks about establishing good relations with Greece. He treats his other neighbors the same. The international community has not overlooked the direct involvement of the Turkish military in the 44-day war, and it is an attempt to hijack Turkey’s role by sending mercenaries to the region and foiling several attempts at a ceasefire. The Prime Minister’s remarks also raise the question of whether any direct or indirect secret talks are currently taking place between Yerevan and Ankara, as was the case before the Armenian-Turkish reconciliation protocols, and it is from there that Pashinyan received the “positive signals”. To get the answer to these questions, we have to wait for new developments, without basing great hopes on the signals from the Turkish side. On the other hand, this should not prevent Yerevan from continuing to show a positive approach to understanding the real intentions of the Turkish side.

“MASSIS”

