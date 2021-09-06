Texts suggest Trump offered to help fund Arizona audit





Months after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, former President Donald Trump’s lies continue to have devastating effects on public confidence in the U.S. election.

With the exception of a deadly failed insurgency and a wave of voter suppression legislation across the country, one of the most devastating effects has come in Maricopa County, Arizona, after Republicans forced another audit of the county ballots.

From the outset, the audit was marred by recklessness and partisanship. It is run by the inexperienced Cyber ​​Ninjasa company whose top executive has promoted election plots on social media. At least one Capitol Hill rioter was seen among those examining the ballots. An official said they were reviewing ballots for bamboo fibers, based on a conspiracy theory that the ballots were somehow shipped from Asia.

Another controversial topic regarding auditing is its funding. On-air personality for far-right Newsmax disinformation, Christina Bobb, has created a non-profit organization to help with funds. Other reviews showed that a number of far-right groups were also participating.

If all that wasn’t fishy enough, texts reveal that former President Donald Trump himself may have smuggled money for the audit examining his own election.

The Arizona Capitol Times reported:

In an April text exchange with audit spokesman Randy Pullen, Trump campaign manager and former Arizona state treasurer Jeff DeWit offered to send $ 175,000 to the Guardian Defense Fund, a black money fund managed by Representative Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, where Pullen serves as treasurer. A black money fund is not required to disclose its backers. Finchem is also a candidate as Secretary of State. “

According to the report, DeWit asked Pullen about a second black money fund supporting the audit, texting:

“So they’re okay with donating? Trump asks”

After reviewing the posts, DeWit says he was talking about Trump’s orbit in general, not the former president.

It is not confirmed if Trump actually put money into the audit, but the texts make people cry foul.

Others don’t think he paid audit officials, but not for reasons that would flatter Trump.

The Cyber ​​Ninjas report was delayed after a number of officials tested positive for COVID-19.

