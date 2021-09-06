Imran Khan bumps into ex-wife Avantika Malik at wedding, greets her warmly





The marriage of Imran Khan (left) and Avantika Malik had a rough time in 2019

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik’s relationship had a difficult time in 2019 and since then they have been living apart.

Running into an ex-partner is something most people, especially celebrities, avoid. However, for actor Imran Khan and his ex-wife Avantika Malik, there was little chance of avoiding each other when they came face to face at a wedding in Mumbai. According to a Times of India report, the Bollywood actor ran into his wife during a wedding at Mumbai’s five-star Trident hotel, Marine Drive.

A report in ETimes mentioned that the couple greeted each other rather warmly. Their cordial relationship, which dawned on viewers, even led to speculation if the duo were considering patching up. Imran and Avantika’s relationship had a rough time in 2019 and since then the couple have been living apart. The couple married in 2011 after 10 years of dating and are parents to seven-year-old daughter Imara Malik Khan.

Avantika often shares videos and photos of her daughter on her Instagram account. Earlier in May, Avantika shared an Instagram reel tracing the growth of Imara’s relationship and her pet dog, Coco. Imara was seen getting a taste for the white puppy the moment she arrived.

Meanwhile, Imara’s father, Imran, who is keeping a low profile, was seen taking his daughter to the beach a few months ago. The paparazzi spotted the actor with his daughter at the beach. The father-daughter duo were seen walking back to the car after going out to the beach as it started to rain.

Although Imran and Avantika have not filed for divorce, it can be said that things remain fairly dormant between the two. There were also rumors that Imran’s alleged relationship with Tamil actress Lekha Washington was the reason the couple broke up. However, the alleged case of Imran and Lekha has not been confirmed.

