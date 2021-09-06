Donald Trump does not yet know if he supports Texas abortion law





Former President Donald Trump did not say whether he supported the Supreme Court’s refusal to block a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but he called the decision “complex and also likely temporary “.

In a 5-4 vote, the three Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices joined with two other Tory justices in allowing Texas’s abortion law to come into effect on Wednesday night. State law effectively prohibits all abortions after six weeks, including rape and incest.

Trump dodged when investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson asked him if he agreed with the decision.

“I’m going to tell you this, we have a Supreme Court that’s very different from what it was before, it was acting very weird and I think it’s probably not in the best interest of our country. I’m studying it. right now. I know the decision was very complex and also probably temporary, ”Trump said in an interview on Sinclair Broadcasting Group’s Full Measure.

“I think other things are going to happen. And that’s going to be the big deal overall, so we’ll see what happens but we’re looking at the decision and we’re also looking at what they did in Texas,”, he continued, before expressing his “great confidence” in Governor Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City. James Devaney / Getty Images

“There are a lot of great people in Texas and we have a lot of fans and a lot of support in Texas, so we’ll be announcing something over the next week or two,” Trump added.

Texas law allows citizens to sue individuals and state clinics for “aiding and abetting” abortions performed after six weeks.

The Supreme Court majority said abortion providers had not adequately answered “complex and novel prior procedural questions” and left providers the opportunity to challenge the law again in the future.

Senator Bill Cassidy said on Sunday that he believed the Supreme Court would ultimately overturn the state’s ban on abortions.

“The ruling on SCOTUS was that the plaintiffs did not have standing. It had nothing to do with the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade. It was only if the plaintiffs had standing,” said the Republican of Louisiana on ABC this week. “I think the Supreme Court will erase it once it gets to them in the proper way. If it’s as terrible as people say it will be destroyed by the Supreme Court.”

Newsweek has reached out to Trump representatives for comment.

