Will continue to expose the true face of radicalized India, promises Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan smiles. Photo: File Don’t mistake Pakistan’s desire for peace as its weakness, Prime Minister Imran Khan warns India. to hamper peace in the region, the prime minister said.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday pledged to continue to expose the true face of a radicalized India to the world, in his message to the nation on Defense Day.

Pakistan marks September 6 each year to commemorate and pay rich tributes to the martyrs and Ghazis of the armed forces and heroes from all walks of life who sacrificed their lives to protect the homeland from Indian forces during the 1965 war.

In a statement, the prime minister said the government “will continue to expose the true face of radicalized India,” adding that due to his government’s aggressive diplomacy, the world is convinced that the persecution of occupied Kashmir must coming to an end soon.

The healthiest international elements recognize our role for peace, he added.

The prime minister, however, warned India not to confuse Pakistan’s desire for peace with its weakness, adding that “it must be reciprocated for the economic well-being and prosperity of people throughout the region.

The Prime Minister paid rich tribute to the Pakistani Armed Forces, adding that when India attacked Pakistan in the 1965 war, the entire nation came to support its army.

In his message, the prime minister said some even went out with their bare hands to support the Pakistani army.

“Such a demonstration of national unity galvanized the already animated armed forces in their fearless fight against the enemy, which has no equivalent in history”, he noted.

“Ready to defend every square inch of the homeland”

The Prime Minister said that the valiant soldiers and officers, pilots and sailors of the Pakistani armed forces have proven to the world that they are always ready to defend every inch of the homeland at any cost.

They fought bravely and did not care about their own lives and defended the borders with the ultimate sacrifice, he mentioned.

“This magnificent day, September 6, comes each year to allow us to pay rich homage in particular to our heroes, the Ghazis and Shuhada, and to the valiant armed forces in general, who have always been the hope and the pride of the nations. .

“We salute the brave sons of the soil for having sacrificed their precious life for the defense of their country. We pay tribute to the families of Shuhada for having sacrificed their loved ones for the defense of the homeland,” added the prime minister.

The prime minister said Pakistan was still threatened by its enemy, adding that he had not accepted its existence. “The two decades of war on terror, creating unrest and carrying out sabotage activities inside Pakistan or new waves of propaganda unleashed through cyber warfare and spyware” were proof of this.

He pointed out that India has consistently carried out acts of terrorism against Pakistan in the past, using Afghan soil to create unrest in Pakistan.

“On this day, we not only condemn those involved in such heinous acts, but also pay special tribute to our valiant armed forces who have made invaluable sacrifices for our homeland,” he said, adding that the world should hold India accountable for its rogue behavior.

We welcome the proactive and timely response of our security forces; India is now exposed to the world community for its attempt to obstruct peace in the region, especially with regard to Pakistan.

My message today to the valiant armed forces is that together we have come a long way in the struggle to make Pakistan’s defense strong and impregnable, he added.

