Boris Johnson must face climate crisis head-on, bury plans for new coal mine

Instead of supporting plans to build a new coal mine in Cumbria that will worsen the climate emergency, he should focus on reducing emissions and creating green jobs.

As pressure mounts to leave fossil fuels in the ground, proposals for a new coal mine in Cumbria are a litmus test of the government’s commitment to ending our dangerous dependence on coal, gas and oil.

Particularly striking was last month’s report by leading UN climate scientists.

Presented as a “red code for humanity”, by UN Secretary General António Guterres, he warned that the world is rushing towards catastrophic climate change, which will only be limited by swift action to reduce emissions greenhouse gases.

Boris Johnson, who will host the November Critical International Climate Summit in Glasgow, described it as “sobering read”, saying we need to “turn the coal over to history and move on to the sources of clean energy ”.

But the Prime Minister must take a closer look at home when he calls for action. Despite the rhetoric, British coal is far from dead.

On Tuesday, a public inquiry begins into plans for a new coal mine off Whitehaven in Cumbria. If given the green light, the mine could produce coal for the steel industry until 2049.

At a time when there can be no delay in reducing emissions, we will step on the accelerator, when we should apply the brake.

The government's own climate advisers have warned that the mine will increase global emissions, making it harder for us to stop climate change.

Indeed, the government was initially willing to let the mine go ahead after Cumbria County Council granted a building permit in October last year. It was only after a huge public and international outcry that they reluctantly agreed to “call” the coal mine and hold a public inquiry – with the government ultimately deciding whether the mine is built or not.

Friends of the Earth will be one of the main participants in the public inquiry, where we will strongly oppose the nomination.

The mine would produce coking coal exclusively for the steel industry, currently responsible for around 7% of total global carbon emissions. While we still need steel – for example, to build wind turbines, trains and buses – it has to be produced in a much less damaging way.

The good news is, things change quickly. Swedish steelmaker HYBRIT is already making steel without the use of coal – instead using non-fossil electricity and hydrogen – and plans full commercial production of “green steel” by 2026 .

If approved, the Cumbria mine would open just as European steelmakers, its main target market, abandon coal. Experts say we could completely replace the use of coal for steelmaking by 2035 – just six years after the mine reaches full production.

The reality is that we don’t need new coal mines. The International Energy Agency, an intergovernmental body, says there is enough coking coal in mines already in operation to supply the global steel industry until 2050.

But what is Western Cumbria Is the need is employment. Many locals support the proposals, not because they want a new coal mine, but because they believe it is the only tangible prospect of new employment in western Cumbria.

However, there are alternatives. Cumbria Action for Sustainability has calculated that 9,000 green jobs could be created in the county over the next 15 years, including 4,500 in western Cumbria. These would be renewable energies, waste management, building renovation and green transport. On top of that, additional jobs could be created in sectors that we have learned to value more over the past 18 months, such as health and social services.

It shouldn’t be jobs or the environment. It can and should be both. That’s what the government needs to prioritize – working with local councils and others to create the jobs that will help us tackle the climate crisis and create a society in which people’s basic needs are met.

Instead of supporting plans that will worsen the climate emergency, he should focus and spend our money on reducing emissions and creating green jobs that building a clean future will bring.

And it’s not just coal that needs to stay in the ground – oil and gas needs to be left there, too. This is why the UK government must end its support for a huge new gas project in Mozambique with £ 900million in taxpayer money, as well as reject plans to clear a new offshore Cambo oil field. of the Shetland Islands.

The coming months are crucial for the future of our planet, as well as for the legacy of Boris Johnson. Can he encourage, cajole and force world leaders to respond to climate warnings that are flashing red and make the deep and urgent reductions in climate emissions that are now long overdue?

But the action must start at home. Prime Minister must end national fixation on fossil fuels. And if he really wants to turn the coal over to history, the Cumbria Coal Mine cannot move forward.

Tony Bosworth is a climate activist for Friends of the Earth.

