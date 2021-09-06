Anthony Sabatini Justifies Pressure for Florida Election Audit, Says ‘Corrupt Counties’ Have Been Deceived





Florida State Representative Anthony Sabatini justified his request to audit the Sunshine State election on Sunday, saying Democratic-led counties cheated to produce results favorable to President Joe Biden.

Sabatini claimed that Palm Beach County, Broward County and others either had double scanned ballots “or did things well, much worse than that” during an interview with RSBN at the parade of boats “Trumparilla” to Fort Myers on Sunday. Former President Donald Trump won the state in the 2020 election.

He said “you would think” Democrats would want the audit to disprove allegations of voter fraud, “but they are afraid of the audit because they know what the audit is going to show.”

GOP lawmakers in battlefield states have pushed for election audits following the loss of former President Donald Trump. Trump’s allies have claimed election fraud in key states, though these claims have been largely discredited.

Sabatini, a Republican who has closely aligned himself with Trump, shared the first draft of the audit bill on Twitter on Friday.

If passed, the bill would require Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to appoint an independent third party to conduct a forensic audit of the 2020 election in “every constituency in every county with a population of 415,000 or more.” Newsweek previously reported.

The audit is expected to begin by April 15, 2022 and be completed within 60 days. It requires auditors to submit a report to DeSantis, Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee, the Elections Division, election supervisors, and state congressional leaders within 30 days of the end of the audit.

Sabatini previously asked Lee for an audit in July of five counties – Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Boward, Orange and Palm Beach – which had voted for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Lee, however, rejected the request, claiming that the state’s elections were “accurate, transparent and conducted in accordance with Florida law.”

Trump won Florida state with 51.2% of the vote, compared to Biden’s 47.9%, despite losing the election. Trump’s strong performance among conservatives and improvement in South Florida helped him cross the finish line in battlefield state.

Trump’s allies have been pushing for similar audits in the states Biden has won. In Arizona, a legal battle is underway after a lawyer said the state Senate failed to comply with a court order to turn over the documents related to the audit, Arizona reported Wednesday Daily Star.

This audit has been widely criticized. Trey Grayson, a Republican who served as Kentucky’s secretary of state from 2004 to 2011, told The Associated Press there were “too many flaws” in the audit to trust him.

In Wisconsin, an audit of election results could cost taxpayers more than $ 600,000, Newsweek previously reported. Pennsylvania Republicans also announced a hearing in August on the “irregularities” of the 2020 election.

Despite the audits, there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the United States in the 2020 election.

Some election security experts have warned that these audits could make future elections more open to voter fraud.

Illinois GOP congressman Adam Kinzinger took to Twitter on Saturday to criticize the audits.

“Let me give it a shot …” it’s not about overturning the election, it’s about being too afraid to tell the grassroots truth that Trump has lost and is the first incumbent to lose reelection in 30 years, ”he wrote.

Newsweek contacted election supervisors for Broward and Palm Beach counties and the Florida Democratic Party for comment Sunday afternoon, but did not receive a response by post. This story will be updated with any response.

Trump ally Anthony Sabatini justified his call for an audit of the Florida election, saying elections for officials in some areas, including Tampa, pictured above in September 2020, double scanned the ballots . Julio Aguilar / Getty Images

