Not just Cindy Crawford, Dev Anand even tried to get Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on board!





Dev Anand contacted Imran Khan for the Awwal number (Photo credit: Instagram / wikipedia)

The American model, Cindy Crawford’s photograph wasn’t meant to be the only foreign element in Dev Anand’s 1990 cricket-themed action film Awwal Number.

The film’s songwriter, media analyst and former chairman of Reliance Entertainment, Amit Khanna, recalls using Sunil Gavaskar’s office to set up a meeting between Dev Anand and Imran Khan when the latter was playing in London. Dev Anand, in fact, often traveled to London just to watch Wimbledon matches and cricket matches.

Imran Khan declined Dev Anand’s offer to act in Awwal Number, saying he was too firmly entrenched in his cricket career.

The connection with Cindy Crawford, of course, was limited to the photo of her with the blue ribbon that appears in a scene where Dev Anand’s character, DIG Vikram Singh, tells her half-brother, Ranvir Singh aka Ronny, played by Aditya Pancholi: “Like every year, this year too, I placed her favorite blue ribbon on her photo. You remember her tying the ribbon to her hair. The DIG said this to Ronny when he, seeing the photo , calls her “my mother.” Hearing this, the DIG corrects Ronny, “Our mother.

Going back to the casting story, Khanna says that after being politely refused by Imran, Dev Anand approached producer-director-writer Tahir Hussain. He knew Tahir Hussain because they had worked together on films. The reason was Aamir Khan.

After Imran Khan, Dev Anand loved Aamir, Tahir Hussain’s son, trying out the role of Sunny, the street kid who had become the new cricket star replacing Ronny in Team India for a one-day cricket streak against the Australia. Dev Anand was the director and screenwriter of Awwal Number.

Aamir had just enjoyed huge success with his first film, “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak”, directed by his cousin (and son of Nasir) Mansoor Khan, who is now a cheese maker in Coorg. There was no question for Aamir to say “no” – he says until today that it is the only film which he signed without reading the script.

The result: Aamir played the cricketer who won the match for India with a six, despite being hit in the head by a vicious bouncer. Ronnie de Pancholi plays his rival. Dev Anand, in addition to being the Mumbai DIG, is also the chairman of the “selection committee”, which foils an attempt by terrorists to blow up the stadium by helicopter.

Awwal Number launched the career of Ekta Sohoni, who married Mohnish Behl (now best known for their daughter, southern movie star Pranutan Behl), and featured several hummable songs written by Amit Khanna, to music by Bappi Lahiri.

The most important of these was “Poocho na kaisa mazaa aa raha he”, which talks about Aamir’s poor past and his rise to the Indian cricket team. Khanna also organized the match sponsors, Garware, of the film’s one-day match between India and Australia.

Awwal Number, by the way, was not Bollywood’s first cricket film. In 1959, Dev Anand had played the role of a cricketer in “Love Marriage”, directed by Subodh Mukerji, and starring Mala Sinha. In 1984, Mohan Kumar made “All-Rounder” with Kumar Gaurav as an aspiring cricketer, but it didn’t work out at the box office.

It was only in “Lagaan” (2001) that cricket and Bollywood turned out to be a successful combination, and coincidentally he played Aamir Khan, also its producer.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Possessive Sidharth Malhotra refers to Kapil as Kiara Advanis Bhaiya

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/awwal-number-not-just-cindy-crawford-dev-anand-even-tried-to-get-pakistani-pm-imran-khan-on-board/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos