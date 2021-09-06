Are Imran Khan and ex-wife Avantika Malik getting back together?





Imran Khan and Avantika Malik getting back together? (Photo credit: Instagram)

Imran Khan won our hearts by marrying his teenage girlfriend, Avantika Malik. The duo got engaged in 2010 and married a year later. They are even lucky to have a baby girl, Imara. But things took a tough turn when the couple broke up in 2019. But are things improving? Read on for everything we know.

When the marriage was temporarily called off, Avantika and Imran cited irreconcilable differences as the reason. Since then, Malik has also repeatedly shared cryptic messages on his social media that garner attention in no time.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik recently met at a wedding. The duo were cordial to each other and gave off positive vibes. But are the reunions there?

According to the latest Times Of India report, they met quite warmly and it was a good sight to see. We wonder if a patch-up is in store.

The report also suggests that Avantika Malik is desperately seeking reconciliation with Imran Khan. She always wanted to solve problems and will now do everything to try their failed marriage.

Previously, several reports claimed that the resulting arguments between the couple were the reason for their separation.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the biggest split in Imran Khan and Avantika Maliks’ marriage has been caused by a third wheel. A source told the publication, Imran and Lekha have been seeing each other for some time. Lekhas’ husband Pablo Chatterji and Imran were close friends, but a roaring affair between the two began unbeknownst to anyone. In fact, after Avantika left the bungalow, Imran also started to introduce Lekha to his circle. It also brought Lekhas’ marriage to the brink of breaking up. The two families are completely dispersed at this point.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Possessive Sidharth Malhotra refers to Kapil as Kiara Advanis Bhaiya

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koimoi.com/bollywood-news/imran-khan-ex-wife-avantika-malik-are-getting-back-together/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos