Tejashwi Yadav to remind Prime Minister Modi of caste-based census in letter





Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, the youngest son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Sunday targeted the Caste Census Center and the Nitish Kumar-led government on Bihar education and the current flood situation. At a press conference, the opposition leader attributed the merit of the caste census to his father Lalu Yadav. He said that if Lalu ji had not come on the roads for the national caste census, we would never have made it in the countryside. With the census of castes, the underprivileged sections of society will have a chance to integrate. Earlier on August 23, a delegation from Bihar, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in support of a national caste-based census. The 10-party delegation was also joined by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and leaders of other parties. Speaking strongly in favor of the caste-based census, Yadav said Congress President Sonia Gandhi has formed a caste-based census support committee. We will talk to all the leaders and contact everyone. There will be movement. “ The opposition leader also targeted the BJP and said: “Some people call it caste politics, but if religion can be posed, why not caste? It will help to effectively formulate many development plans. This fight will continue and they will remind Prime Minister Modi of the problem by writing a letter. Yadav added that if no action is taken by the center, the government of Bihar should carry it out at its own expense. Targeting more the government of Bihar, Tejashwi said the chief minister had ruined the state’s education system. Why is Nitish Kumar’s government taking no action to improve the education sector? Why are positions in public schools and colleges vacant? He asked. Speaking on the occasion of Jagdev Prasad’s martyrdom day, Tejashwi said that Jagdev Babu said that the first generation will eat bullets, the second generation will go to jail and the third generation will rule. The new generation should know Jagdev Babu. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

