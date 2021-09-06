Chinese stocks briefly jump 30% as investors bet on the Beijing stock exchange

Photo taken on August 19, 2021 shows a stock market trend, Shiyan, Hubei province, China. Costphoto | Barcroft Media | Getty Images

BEIJING Shares of more than 60 sparsely traded mainland China stocks briefly rose at least 10% on Monday as investors bet on the companies’ potential inclusion in a new Beijing stock exchange. Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Thursday evening that the capital will launch the country’s third stock exchange to help small and medium-sized businesses raise capital. These and other private companies contribute more than 80% of jobs nationwide, but have had more difficulty than state-owned enterprises in obtaining financing from banks, the largest of which are owned by the State.

The new Beijing Stock Exchange will initially draw from shares already traded over-the-counter in the “select” section of the “new third board”, or National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), on the securities regulator said on Friday. That pool of 66 selected stocks all rose on Monday afternoon’s trading, with nearly a third climbing briefly by around 30%. Only five of the companies have a market capitalization of over $ 1 billion. Daily trading volume per share stood at millions of yuan on Monday, compared to hundreds of millions of yuan for the largest stocks traded on the mainland. Plate maker Speedbird, specialty rubber manufacturer Tongyi Aerospace, and packaged food company Zhulaoliu were among the top 10 progressives. The launch date for the Beijing Stock Exchange has not yet been announced. Authorities seek public comment on rules for new trading venue until September 22.

