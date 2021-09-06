Politics
Chinese stocks briefly jump 30% as investors bet on the Beijing stock exchange
Photo taken on August 19, 2021 shows a stock market trend, Shiyan, Hubei province, China.
Costphoto | Barcroft Media | Getty Images
BEIJING Shares of more than 60 sparsely traded mainland China stocks briefly rose at least 10% on Monday as investors bet on the companies’ potential inclusion in a new Beijing stock exchange.
Chinese President Xi Jinping announced Thursday evening that the capital will launch the country’s third stock exchange to help small and medium-sized businesses raise capital.
These and other private companies contribute more than 80% of jobs nationwide, but have had more difficulty than state-owned enterprises in obtaining financing from banks, the largest of which are owned by the State.
The new Beijing Stock Exchange will initially draw from shares already traded over-the-counter in the “select” section of the “new third board”, or National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ), on the securities regulator said on Friday.
That pool of 66 selected stocks all rose on Monday afternoon’s trading, with nearly a third climbing briefly by around 30%. Only five of the companies have a market capitalization of over $ 1 billion. Daily trading volume per share stood at millions of yuan on Monday, compared to hundreds of millions of yuan for the largest stocks traded on the mainland.
Plate maker Speedbird, specialty rubber manufacturer Tongyi Aerospace, and packaged food company Zhulaoliu were among the top 10 progressives.
The launch date for the Beijing Stock Exchange has not yet been announced. Authorities seek public comment on rules for new trading venue until September 22.
Another scholarship
The Beijing stock exchange plans mark the latest attempt by Chinese authorities to improve the ability of the local stock market to serve as a funding channel for companies.
The predominance of sentiment-driven retail investors has contributed to much speculative activity in the continental stock market. It is the second largest in the world but much younger than that of the United States at around three decades.
The slow mainland IPO approval system and high revenue requirements have caused many of China’s biggest companies, especially tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent, to opt instead to register in New York and Hong Kong. However, a more rigorous review of Chinese listings in the United States by the governments of both countries has essentially halted the flow of Chinese IPOs into New York this summer.
In July 2019, China launched the Star Board in Shanghai to test a faster IPO process based on registration and higher thresholds for investor access. However, analysts said the board had lost momentum due to IPO delays last year.
But authorities have extended some of the practices tested on the Star Chart, such as wider daily stock trading ranges, to other parts of the mainland market.
Analysts hope the Beijing Stock Exchange will only add to these improvements in the market.
Cao Yanghui, director of the Nanhua Futures Research Institute, a Hangzhou-based brokerage house, said in a statement that the establishment of the Beijing Stock Exchange indicates that changes in the financial market “are occurring at a relatively rapid pace.”
“If everyone previously thought the Registration System (IPO) was pretty remote, then it could now be handy,” Cao said, according to a CNBC translation of his Mandarin commentary.
While the new exchange will initially rely on the New Third Board’s core group of companies, public documents indicate that a registration-based listing system will be implemented in the future.
Stocks will be able to rise or fall by 30% per day, a relatively wide range for Chinese markets.
“We see the Beijing Stock Exchange as positioned to support small and medium-sized companies and as a hub where the best of these companies can list on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges,” said Katherine Liu, analyst for shares of Morgan Stanley and a team in a September 2 statement. Remark.
They added that “sentiment and short-term liquidity should continue to drive the rally for brokers.”
The volume of trading in stocks has increased over the past two months. Monday marked the 34th consecutive trading day with a volume exceeding 1,000 billion yuan, according to Wind Information.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/06/chinese-stocks-briefly-surge-30percent-as-investors-bet-on-beijing-exchange.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]