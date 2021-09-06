Imran Khan renews his appeal to the global community to remain engaged with Afghanistan





In separate appeals with Gulf leaders, Pakistani PM insists on helping Afghans rebuild their war-torn country

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reiterated his calls for the global community to remain engaged with the Taliban in Afghanistan to support the country’s economy and help rebuild it.

According to statements released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Khan stressed the need not to abandon Afghanistan during this crucial stage of appeals with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed; Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

In all three conversations, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for Pakistan and the entire South Asian region, adding that an inclusive political settlement was the best way to achieve this. ensure the safety and security of the Afghan people.

During his meeting with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the Prime Minister insisted on how to meet the humanitarian needs in Afghanistan and ensure its economic stability. Regarding bilateral cooperation, Khan said Pakistan regards its fraternal relations with the UAE as very important. According to the statement, Khan and Zayed agreed to work together to strengthen collaboration in all areas of mutual interest.

During their talks, the Saudi Crown Prince and Khan called on the international community to step up its engagement in order to avoid any humanitarian and refugee crisis. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to strengthen its fraternal ties with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed Islamabad’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the kingdom.

Khan also thanked MBS for inviting him to the Middle East Green Initiative launch ceremony, scheduled for Riyadh in October. According to the prime minister’s office, the prime minister and the Saudi leader agreed to work together to increase and further diversify bilateral ties in all fields.

During his conversation with the Qatari Emir, Khan discussed bilateral relations and developments in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of seizing the opportunity to establish a lasting peace in Afghanistan after 40 years of conflict and instability. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its political and economic ties with Qatar.

Khan appreciated Qatar’s assistance to Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially the care provided to more than 200,000 Pakistani expatriates working for the progress and development of both countries. According to the prime minister’s office, the two leaders agreed to keep in close contact on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweekpakistan.com/imran-khan-renews-calls-for-global-community-to-stay-engaged-with-afghanistan/

