Biden ponders ‘lite’ version of Trump’s ‘stay in Mexico’ policy





The possibility of resuming Migrant Protection Protocols or MPPs, one of former President Donald Trump’s most controversial immigration policies, even while trying to relax it, angered advocates who expected that Biden provide a more welcoming system for migrants.

One of his election promises was to end the MPP. He did that. He should stick to that, said Marielena Hincapié, executive director of the National Immigration Law Center. The answer isn’t just to find a smoother, nicer MPP 2.0. It goes completely against its promise.

Since the Supreme Court rejected the administration’s request to keep the program inactive as efforts to end it continued in a lower court, lawyers and immigration activists have lobbied the Ministry of Homeland Security to issue a new memo to try to end the program, according to the people.

In a statement last week, DHS said it would appeal the decision to the courts, but did not mention trying to terminate the program a second time using different reasoning.

DHS has appealed the order to the district courts and will continue to vigorously challenge it, he said. However, as the appeal process continues, DHS will comply with the order in good faith.

Administration officials declined to share specific plans for the future of the program, however, again leaving asylum seekers at the southern border in limbo.

Already, Biden has continued to refuse most migrants he meets at the border, including single adults, due to restrictions brought about by the pandemic. It makes exceptions for unaccompanied children and certain families, who could be affected by any new waiting policy in Mexico.

The most frustrating part of the past eight months has been the ever-changing policies and situations at the border, especially for asylum seekers, as they believe on the other side that “if we wait, Biden will end up open the ports of entry and allow us to enter, ”said Robyn Barnard, senior refugee protection adviser at Human Rights First.

DHS and the White House did not answer questions. But last week White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in her daily briefing that the administration would do what the court ordered.

Our view continues to be that this program was not implemented in a moral manner, she said. It was ineffective. This used [Customs and Border Protection] Resources. This created a backlog in the system. And that’s basically a program that we’ve opposed, but we’re also following a court order.

Biden has vowed to quickly reverse Trump’s restrictive immigration policies, but has been thwarted by a reluctant Congress, a cumbersome regulatory process, and numerous court challenges. In some cases, he was slow to act.

The provincial deputy was an exception. After denouncing the campaign platform as dangerous, inhuman and against everything we stand for as a nation of immigrants, he quickly became president.

On the first day of its term, DHS announced it would stop new registrations. In February, he said he would gradually let in migrants with active cases who had been forced to wait in Mexico.

But the states of Texas and Missouri have continued to repeal. Trump-appointed North Texas District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk said the Biden administration failed to meet legal requirements to consider all relevant factors before ending the policy . He ordered him on Aug. 13 to begin good faith efforts to resume the program within seven days and to file monthly reports detailing those efforts, starting in October.

Trump said he implemented the policy in 2019 to try to deter migrants from coming to the United States and prevent them from not showing up to immigration hearings after being released to live in the United States. But critics of the policy said it put migrants’ lives at risk by forcing them to wait in border towns plagued by gangs, drugs and violence.

Erin Thorn Vela, a lawyer with the Texas Civil Rights Project, who has filed a lawsuit against the policy on behalf of disabled asylum seekers living in Mexico, said the Biden administration is misguided if it thinks it can make the program human or fair.

The incredible damage that waiting in northern Mexico is doing to people, the insecurity, the access to lawyers, the appalling inhumane conditions people live in, she said. There is no way it can be delivered. And I think they know it.

Administration officials plan to limit the MPP to a small population, although it is not clear who would be in the group and offer better living conditions in Mexico and access to lawyers.

But advocates are pressuring Mexico not to allow the United States to restart the program. As a sovereign nation, Mexico has the right to refuse the restoration of [the Migrant Protection Protocols] program or any future iteration of this policy that aims to externalize the US border to Mexican territory, according to a letter sent to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador by dozens of rights organizations.

Michael Tan, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrant Rights Project, who sued the Trump administration for the original program, said it was troubling that the administration was considering restarting a program that violates laws on the immigration due to a lack of congressional authority.

In our opinion, this is completely unacceptable. It’s illegal, he says. What the administration should be doing, and hopefully already doing, is work on a new memorandum that addresses the concerns of the Texas district judge and terminates the program again.

Tan said the ACLU is waiting to see what the administration does before deciding how to pursue his lawsuit.

Josh Gerstein and Sabrina Rodríguez contributed to this report.

