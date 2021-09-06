Rural India steps up COVID vaccination campaign: PM Modi









ANI |

Update: 06 Sep 2021 14:52 IS

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Himachal residents for not letting any rumors or misinformation hinder the state’s COVID vaccination campaign and said rural society in country empowered the vaccination campaign.

Speaking during the interaction session with health workers and beneficiaries of the COVID-19 vaccination program in Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi said: “The people of Himachal have not allowed no rumors and no misinformation to hamper vaccination efforts. The Himachal is proof of how the country’s rural society is empowering the world’s largest and fastest vaccination campaign. “

The Prime Minister also said he was happy that even in a remote district like Lahaul-Spiti he was a leader in giving 100% the first dose.

“This is the area that was cut off from the rest of the country for months before the construction of the Atal tunnel,” he said.

“Tourism also benefits directly from enhanced connectivity, and farmers and gardeners who produce fruit and vegetables also benefit. By using internet connectivity in the villages, the young talents of Himachal can bring their culture and new tourism possibilities in the country and abroad. . “

Referring to the recently notified drone rules, the Prime Minister said: “These rules will help in many sectors like health and agriculture. It will open the door to new possibilities.”

The Prime Minister urged Himachal farmers and gardeners to practice organic farming in Himachal for the next 25 years.

“Slowly we have to free our soil from chemicals,” he said.

He said the central government will now create a special online platform for women’s self-help groups.

“Thanks to this medium, our sisters will be able to sell their products in the country and in the world. They will be able to deliver apples, oranges, kinnow, mushrooms, tomatoes, many of these products to every nook and cranny of the country. “, he added.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, MPs, MPs, Panchayat leaders, among others were present on the occasion. . (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/rural-india-is-empowering-covid-vaccination-drive-pm-modi20210906143449 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos