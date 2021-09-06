OEI vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Game 11, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for ECS Cartaxo 2021 Game 1





The two teams did not qualify for the final of the last edition and hope to do well this year.

Holkar cricket stadium in Indore. (Photo source: Twitter) Preview:

Oeiras will face Gorkha 11 in the ECS Cartaxo 2021 inaugural match on Monday. Oeiras finished 4th in the ECS Cartaxo 2020, having lost 5 points against Rossio CC in the bronze final. They had lost their two previous knockout matches in the last edition. They will aim to kick off this tournament with a win.

Gorkha 11, on the other hand, played with the Rossio CC name in the previous edition. They won the bronze final in a thrilling competition against Oeiras. They also have a good record of wins and losses in ECN tournaments.

Match details:

Oeiras vs. Gorkha 11, Match 1

Location: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

Date and time: September 6, 2:00 p.m. IST and 9:30 a.m. local time

Live broadcast: fan code

Pitch report:

This is another high level place in Europe, where the slopes are easy to find. Hitters just need to stick to the basics and play as long as possible. Anything over 100 is a defensible score here.

Also read: ENG vs IND: Jos Buttler ready for England return to Manchester Test

Probable XI for OEI vs GOR: Oeiras

Kuldeep Gholiya (week), Jiteshkumar Balkrisna (c), Ranjit Narayan, Conrad Greenshields, Fakhrul Hussain, Paulo Buccimazza, Prince Maratha, Krut Patel, Shayaddur Rahman, Michael Harris, Silkesh Deuchande

Gorkha 11

Arslan Naseem / Suman Ghimire (week), Harjit Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Md Shoffiqul Islam, Imran Khan, Shuvam Bhatia, Rinku Singh, Rahul Bhardwaj, Binod Gyawali, Amandeep Singh, Madhukar Thapa (c)

Read also

Top Picks for OEI vs GOR Dream11 Match: Top Picks Oeiras

Conrad Greenshields was the top scorer in the last edition of ECS Cartaxo. In 7 games, he scored 242 points with an average of 40.33 and a strike rate of 193.6. He also scalped 3 wickets.

Kuldeep Gholiya had a good run with the bat in the last edition, where he accumulated 170 points in 7 games with an average of 24.28 and a strike rate of 161.9.

Top Picks Gorkha 11

Imran Khan was Gorkha 11’s top scorer in the last edition. In 7 matches, he scored 150 points at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 172.41. Khan also picked up 7 wickets, with the best numbers of 3 for 22.

Harjit Singh managed to score 135 points in 7 matches in the last edition with a strike rate of 173.07, with the highest score of 42.

OEI vs GOR Must Picks for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket: XI No.1 game suggestion for OEI vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Kuldeep Gholiya, Amandeep Singh, Jiteshkumar Balkrisna, Conrad Greenshields (c), Harjit Singh (vc), Paulo Buccimazza, Fakhrul Hussain, Imran Khan, Michael Harris, Rahul Bhardwaj, Rinku Singh

Suggestion to play XI No.2 for OEI vs GOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Kuldeep Gholiya (vc), Conrad Greenshields, Ranjit Narayan, Binod Gyawali, Harjit Singh, Imran Khan (c), Krut Patel, Madhukar Thapa, Silkesh Deuchande, Rahul Bhardwaj, Rinku Singh

Today’s Likely OEI vs GOR Winners:

Gorkha 11 is set to win this game.

Note: Updated Fantasy Teams and XIs for each match will be provided on our Telegram channel if the information is available. Disclaimer: This team is based on the understanding, analysis and instinct of the author. When selecting your team, consider the points mentioned and make your own decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.crictracker.com/ecs-cartaxo-2021-match-1-oei-vs-gor-dream11-prediction-fantasy-cricket-tips-playing-11-pitch-report-and-injury-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos