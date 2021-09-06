PAN offers Soetrisno Bachir to be minister, PKB belongs to Jokowi





Merdeka.com – National Awakening Party (PKB) vice-chairman Jazilul Fawaid stressed that his party had surrendered fully to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) respecting ministerial quotas. He also had no problem if PAN brought Soetrisno Bachir into the government. “As far as ministers are concerned, we follow the president because it is the president’s right,” Jazilul said in a message on Monday (6/9). Jazilul admitted he didn’t know when the cabinet reshuffle took place. He said it could be done when the pandemic subsides. “I don’t even know when it will be done. Maybe wait until the pandemic subsides. I hope this will be the best solution,” he said. The PKB, he continued, still hopes for the best if PAN cadres enter government. He said the PKB would remain loyal to the coalition parties supporting Jokowi. “Just obey the president. PKB will remain loyal to the president and the coalition. PKB only hopes for the best, ”he concluded. A PAN official said President Jokowi wanted Zulkifli Hasan to take the proposed ministerial quota. Two ministerial positions have been offered. First of all, the coordinating minister of human development and culture. Second, the Minister of Transport. Judging by the traces in the cabinet, the PAN once traced its cadres to the post of Minister of Transport. Meanwhile, the coordinating minister of human development and culture is usually filled with representatives Muhammadiyah which became the mass base of the PAN. Zulkifli refused. The reason is that he wants to focus on running the party. Prepared substitute. The name of Honorary Council President Soetrisno Bachir was chosen. The palace seems to be thinking about PAN’s name proposal. The discussion on the distribution of PAN ministers is without a meeting point. Because PAN wants a ministerial post in direct contact with the community. “The president wants Bang Zul to be the minister directly. And our agreement in the internal PAN pushes us for Mas Tris (Soetrisno). It was actually the previous reshuffle,” the source said in a confirmation on Wednesday ( 1/9). [rnd]

