Richard Liu, founder of Chinese tech giant JD.com, takes a step back from day-to-day business

Chinese e-commerce group JD.com Inc.

JD -0.48%

on Monday appointed its first chairman, paving the way for founder and chief executive Richard Liu to step down from day-to-day operations to focus on long-term strategy and mentor young managers.

Mr. Liu, also known as Liu Qiangdong in China, to step back sets up a possible succession plan and follows similar steps taken by other founders of Chinese tech giants facing tougher competition and growing repression from Beijing.

Peers including Pinduoduo Inc.

PDD -0.52%

founder Colin Huang and owner of TikTok, founder of ByteDance Ltd. Zhang Yiming, have gone further than Mr. Liu and stepped down from senior positions this year to focus on a larger business strategy or pursue personal interests.

Mr. Liu, 47, founded the online retailer in 2004 as an electronics sales platform. JD.com has since grown into one of China’s heavyweights, selling items including groceries and clothing to millions of monthly users. The company separated its healthcare and logistics subsidiaries in an IPO this year.

Xu Lei, the head of JD’s retail arm, will assume the new role of chairman and be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company as well as the development of the various business units of JD.com, the Nasdaq-listed company said on Monday. . .

Citigroup analysts, including Alicia Yap, wrote in a note after the announcement that they would not be surprised if Mr. Xu was positioned as a potential successor to Mr. Liu, especially if he further proves his capabilities as a manager. management. A spokeswoman for JD declined to comment on succession plans.

Chinese authorities have stepped up their surveillance of internet companies with a growing crackdown on mergers, overseas IPOs, anti-competitive behavior and working conditions. Technology giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

, Tencent Holdings Ltd.

and Didi Global Inc.

HAVE I GOT 2.38%

came under fire.

Xu Lei will assume the new role of chairman and be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the company.

Photo:



Giulia Marchi / Bloomberg News





JD.com was one of 13 companies to comply with stricter regulation of their data and lending practices. Since December, JD.com has been fined by market regulators for improper pricing of online products and inadequate reporting of company mergers to authorities, and charged with unfair practices in community group purchasing.

The e-commerce group was among nearly three dozen companies that agreed in statements released by China’s main competition regulator in April not to engage in anti-competitive behavior and have listed areas in which they would work to build a fair and competitive market.

When JD.com released its results last month, Xu said the company had suffered from the anti-competitive practices of rivals and could benefit from the authorities’ tougher line. Its shares are down about 9% this year, less than the declines of many other Chinese internet companies. Actions in JD Health International Inc.,

the company’s telemedicine subsidiary have lost almost half of their value, fearing the crackdown will spread to the industry.

In a speech at an e-commerce industry forum Friday, Xu made comments that aligned the company with the national goals set by Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said JD.com will focus on helping traders, especially in rural areas, to sell their products online and strengthen the company’s contribution to the development of China’s domestic market.

Mr. Liu has remained largely out of the media spotlight since August 2018, when he was arrested over allegations he raped a Chinese student at the University of Minnesota. Prosecutors ultimately said there was not enough evidence to bring charges against Mr. Liu. At the time, his lawyer said the meeting was consensual.

The Beijing-based company also appointed other executives to new positions on Monday. Xin Lijun, director of JD Health, will take over Mr. Xus’ former position as general manager of JD Retail, and Jin Enlin will take over as general manager of JD Health.

—Raffaele Huang contributed to this article.

Write to Liza Lin at [email protected]