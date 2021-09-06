Politics
Boris Johnson DEFIES angry Tory rebels, imposes tax hikes that break promises to fund social care
BORIS Johnson will challenge angry Tory MPs and raise taxes to pay for social care, a senior minister said today.
The prime minister is about to exercise his overwhelming majority to push back the hated plan against the rampaging rebels of his own party.
A chorus of senior conservatives – including three former chancellors – publicly lambasted the long-awaited proposal that breaks an election promise not to raise taxes.
Sir Keir Starmer will also get his Labor troops to vote against the plan when it comes to Parliament.
But Mr Johnson is confident he has enough backing to deal with a 1.25% increase in national insurance expected to be announced tomorrow.
Armed Forces Minister James Heappey admitted it would spark a “fierce debate” but was optimistic about the numbers.
He told Sky News: “There is still a majority of 80 which gives the government the capacity to deal with these very difficult issues.
“Make no mistake, welfare reform will be a very difficult issue to deal with.
“There will be no consensus on an option that could be proposed by the Chancellor in due course.
The minister said the pandemic had meant that some promises had to be ‘postponed’.
He said too many governments had “left” social care as the problem and said it was right for working Brits to bear the costs of care for the elderly.
COST OF CARE
Red Wall MPs fear the PM’s suggestion will punish hard-working voters.
A 1.25% increase would force one in 25,000 people to pay 193 more per year, rising to 506 for one in 50,000 people.
Jake Berry, chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, told the BBC it was not “fair or equitable” for low-paid people to pay more so retirees in wealthier areas could keep their homes.
Rossendale and Darwen MP Mr Berry said: ‘It doesn’t really seem reasonable to me that people who are going to work in my own constituency in east Lancashire, probably with lower wages than in many other areas around the country, pay taxes to support people to keep their homes in other parts of the country where house prices can be much higher. ”
He added: “It doesn’t feel right to me – especially in the wake of this pandemic where so many people have made great sacrifices to keep people safe, it hits younger people especially, especially those who work – That we then ask those who work to pay so that people have protection in care. “
Tory MP and former Cabinet Minister Sir John Redwood called the tax hike “particularly stupid”.
Former Tory chancellors Philip Hammond, Ken Clarke and Norman Lamont also criticized the plans.
Cabinet Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg has fired a warning shot – reminding the Prime Minister of George Bush Snr’s doomed re-election campaign after breaking a key pledge.
RED RAGE
Labor leader Sir Keir will oppose the motion when it is presented to MPs.
He told the Mirror: “We need more investment in the NHS and social care, but national insurance, this way of doing things, is just hitting low incomes, young people and businesses.”
But her shadow care minister Liz Kendall was hammered this morning for failing to come up with her own plan.
The Prime Minister has pledged to fix social services on the Steps of Downing Street by becoming a leader in 2019.
Social protection has long been a thorny issue for governments, with Theresa May being accused of proposing a “dementia tax” to cover costs.
Mr Johnson is believed to be in favor of a plan devised by Andrew Dilnot in which social care costs are capped at 50,000, after which the state pays.
We pay for your stories!
Do you have a story for the Sun News Bureau?
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/16061751/boris-johnson-to-defy-furious-tory-rebels/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]