Jokowi clears Unand to become legal entity state university





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed the Government Regulation (PP) No. 95 Tahun 2021 regarding the University of Andalas of Higher Education of Legal Entities. With PP 95/2021, Andalas University, Padang has now become autonomous, like UI, UGM, Unpad et al. “UNAND is designated as a state university with legal entity (PTN-BH) which manages academic and non-academic fields autonomously”, we read in article 3, paragraph 1, quoted in PP 95 / 2021, Monday (6/9/2021). UNAND in the organization of higher education tridharma activities has the following core values: To. Pancasila; b) faith and godliness towards Almighty God; c) integrity; d. inclusive and mutual respect; wise and prudent; and f. hard. “UNAND defends academic freedom, the absence of the academic chair and scientific autonomy in the exercise of the tridharma of higher education in accordance with the provisions of the legislation”, we read in article 21, paragraph 1. In Article 38, it is not explicitly stated that the Chancellor is not a Commissioner of the BUMN / BUMD. What is only explicitly stated is that the Chancellor is prohibited from holding concurrent positions as a leader on: a) other bodies within UNAND; b) other educational legal entities or other higher education institutions; c) central government institutions or local governments; d. business entities inside and outside UNAND; and or e. other institutions likely to create a conflict of interest with UNAND. The management of Unand is accountable to the Board of Directors (MWA). The conditions to become MWA are: 1. Indonesian citizen;

2. believe and fear Almighty God; in good physical and spiritual health;

3. have an overview of higher education and UNAND;

4. have a good track record in community life and academia;

5.Commit to maintain and develop UNAND, as well as improve the synergistic relationship between UNAND and central government, local governments and community 6.are not affiliated with political parties, exception of the Minister;

7. have no conflict of interest;

8. has never been sentenced to a term of imprisonment on the basis of a court decision having obtained the force of permanent law; and 9. not currently serving as an MWA at any other corporate state university other than the Minister. Besides Unand, the following 12 PTN-BH campuses are: 1. Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB)

2. Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS)

3. Agricultural University of Bogor (IPB)

4. Gadjah Mada University (UGM)

5. University of Indonesia (UI)

6. University of Padjadjaran (Unpad)

7. Universitas Airlangga (Unair)

8. Diponegoro University (Undip)

9. University of North Sumatra (USU)

10. Eleven March University (UNS)

11. Hasanuddin University (Unhas)

12. Indonesian University of Education (UPI) See also “When Jokowi encourages universities to step up the use of technology”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (asp / fjp)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5711658/jokowi-sahkan-unand-jadi-perguruan-tinggi-negeri-badan-hukum The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos