Coronavirus Live | One-day COVID-19 infection rate among children over 20% in Odisha

As of Monday morning, the country had administered 68 75 41 762 doses of the vaccine, according to data available on the website of the Union’s Ministry of Health.

With 39,522 people testing positive for COVID-19, the total number of cases in India also rose to 3,30,27,141, while active cases rose to 3,99,021, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Union updates Monday.

The death toll rose to 4,40,785 with 218 more deaths, according to data updated at 8 a.m.

You can track coronavirus cases, deaths, and testing rates at the national and state levels here. A list of state helpline numbers is also available.

Here are the latest developments:

ODISHA

One-day COVID-19 infection rate in children over 20%

The daily rate of coronavirus infection among children and adolescents hit an all-time high of 20% in Odisha on Monday, as 122 of 609 new patients are under 18, a health department official said.

The single-day positivity ratio for people under the age of 18 was 16.27% on Sunday and 17.32% on Saturday, he said.

“The daily rate of COVID infection among children and adolescents has risen to 20.3%, which is concerning as they have not been vaccinated,” the official said.

-PTI

ISRAEL

Will accept foreign tour groups amid spike in COVID cases: Israel

Israel says it will soon reopen its doors to foreign tourist groups – even as it battles one of the world’s highest coronavirus infection rates.

The country’s tourism ministry said on Sunday it would start allowing organized tour groups in the country from September 19.

Tourists will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, present a negative PCR test before their flight, and undergo both PCR and serological tests upon arrival.

-PTI

TAMIL NADU

Class 10 student tests positive for COVID-19 in Pudukottai

A grade 10 student at Adi Dravidar Wellness School in Mullankurichi Village in Karambakudi Block in Pudukottai District has tested positive for COVID-19.

The girl is undergoing treatment at Pudukottai Medical College Hospital and her condition is stable, a senior health department official said here.

Samples were taken from the older sister of the girl studying in class XII at the same school and her parents while they were in close contact.

NATIONAL

India administers 1.25 crore of Covid vaccine daily: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India is administering 1.25 crore of Covid vaccines daily, which is higher than the population of several countries.

Modi said Himachal Pradesh has become a champion by being the first state to administer the first dose of the Covid vaccine to all eligible people despite logistical difficulties.

Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli also achieved this goal, he said.

NATIONAL

Survey details catastrophic impact of school closures in India

The prolonged closure of primary and higher schools during the pandemic months has had catastrophic consequences for students, especially in rural areas of India, according to an emergency report.

Based on the School Childrens Online and Offline Learning (SCHOOL) survey conducted by researchers, who worked in coordination with eminent economist Jean Dreze, the School Education Emergency Report indicates that only 8% of Students in rural India were able to access online education, while at least 37% dropped out completely.

The survey also found that Dalit and Adivasis children were at a greater disadvantage, as just 5% of children in these groups had access to online lessons.

vaccines

80% COVID-19 immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: study

The COVID-19 antibodies produced by the Pfizer vaccine were reduced by more than 80% in residents of nursing homes for the elderly and their caregivers six months after receiving their second dose, a US study found.

Research conducted by Case Western Reserve University and Brown University in the United States looked at blood samples from 120 nursing home residents and 92 healthcare workers.

The researchers particularly looked at humoral immunity – also called antibody-mediated immunity – to measure the body’s defenses against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19.

-PTI

KERALA

30 Viyyur Prison Inmates Tested Positive For COVID-19: Sources

At least 30 inmates at Viyyur Central Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an unofficial report.

One of the positive inmates was admitted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital as his conduct became critical. Others were transferred to the frontline COVID treatment center operating within the prison compound.

TAMIL NADU

TN is also considering physical classes for elementary school students.

The Tamil Nadu government plans to launch offline courses for primary and upper secondary levels, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Based on the observation of attendance and incidence of COVID-19 infection among students in grades IX to XII and teachers for eight days (classes started at the beginning of this month), a call will be taken by Chief Minister MK Stalin to start the offline courses. for students in other classes, Mr. Poyyamozhi said.

KARNATAKA

Low infection rate alone is no cause for celebration: experts

Although the districts of North Karnataka consistently show a low rate of infection over the past few days, the low vaccination rate and low seroprevalence in these districts indicate that it is premature to celebrate, experts say.

Districts like Bidar, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Bagalkot and Vijayapura in northern Karnataka reported new single-digit or zero cases last week. These districts also had some of the lowest second-dose coverage in the state as well as the lowest seroprevalence.

Public health experts say it’s important to take into account vaccine coverage and seroprevalence in the region, in addition to deaths from COVID-19 and occupancy of hospital beds.

United States

Virus pushes some California hospitals near intensive care capacity

Hospitals in the heart of California’s central valley are running out of beds in their intensive care units, state officials said on Friday, as a more contagious version of the coronavirus continues to spread primarily among the unvaccinated population.

Hospitals in the eight-county San Joaquin Valley region have had less than 10% of adult intensive care beds staffed for three consecutive days. State officials called it a push, triggering special rules announced last month that require nearby hospitals to accept transferred patients.

If the problem worsens and intensive care capacity drops to zero, the state says hospitals in California must accept transferred patients as well.

-AP

VACCINATION

Government determined to vaccinate everyone by December: Kishan Reddy

The Indian government is determined to vaccinate everyone by December of this year as part of the COVID-19 vaccination program, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi runs the world’s largest immunization program and has so far vaccinated 69 million people for free, which is a major achievement in itself, the Minister of Culture and Culture said. Union tourism, according to a statement.

“We want to reach the last person to be vaccinated in the country, in the most remote part by December of this year. It is also a great pride that India was one of the two countries that invented a vaccine against COVID, besides the United States, it has raised the stature of Indian scientists and the country in the world ”, Reddy said, quoted in the statement.

-PTI

Maharashtra

Direct fight against third wave prevention, says Uddhav to parties

Calling on parties to stop playing politics on COVID-19, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday that the unrest should be aimed at preventing the reappearance of a third wave, not the reopening of temples that would only serve to spread the virus.

Warning the public not to let their guard down, Mr Thackeray reminded citizens that there had been an increase in cases after last year’s festivities around the same time.

The Ganesha festival is fast approaching. But don’t be complacent and remember that there was a big spike in cases after last year’s festivities. So I ask all of you to avoid overcrowding and strictly follow pandemic standards like wearing face masks even after vaccination, the chief minister said, adding that even if the third wave hits, the goal should to be one step ahead and focus on how to decrease the intensity.

MIZORAM

Partial lockdown in Aizawl extended until September 18

The Mizoram government extended the partial lockdown in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and some COVID-related restrictions in other parts of the state until September 18, with some sidewalk easing, said Sunday a manager.

A COVID curbs ordinance was issued because the restrictions, imposed on August 20, were in place until Saturday, he said.

Educational institutions have not been allowed to reopen in the AMC zone, while schools and colleges in COVID-free localities in other parts of the state have been allowed to resume physical classes.

– PTI

GOA

COVID-19 curfew in Goa extended to September 13

The Goa government extended the coronavirus-induced curfew to September 13 on Sunday.

In a notification published here, the state administration announced the extension of the curfew until 7 a.m. on September 13.

“As part of the curfew, the state government has maintained the restrictions currently in place,” a senior official said.

-PTI