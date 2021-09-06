China represses popular celebrities and sees them as products of Western ideology





Chinese President Xi Jinping (file photo) Beijing [China], Sep 6 (ANI): China is cracking down on celebrities and the wealthy like Zhao Wei, Fan Bingbing and Jack Ma because it views them as products of Western ideology. Jamie Seidel, writing in news.com.au, said President Xi Jinping was changing course. He sees the mega-rich and extremely popular celebrities as products of Western ideology and wants to impose a new “common prosperity” – with Chinese characteristics. Billionaire actress Zhao Wei has been “wiped out” in China and she is part of a long line of stars who have been banned from social media and entertainment platforms in China, Seidel said. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) also “disappeared” tech billionaire Jack Ma and ended the float – share issue – of his Ant group. In 2018, actress Fan Bingbing suddenly vanished from her high-profile life without warning. Last week, TV actress Zheng Shuang was fined $ 62 million. She allegedly tried to hide all of her income – a centuries-old tradition in the West, news.com.au reported. Xi sees the immense individual wealth of entrepreneurs as a source of competitive power. The success of many Chinese billionaires risked undermining the fundamental principles of the Party. Xi doesn’t like these influential celebrities, these rich entrepreneurs. He sees them as dangerous capitalist reefs on which the great Party-State ship could be wrecked. So he turned the bar, harshly, said Seidel. Moreover, Xi is also embarking on a massive social reengineering project to clear the way of any possible threats. His speeches speak of preventing “the irrational expansion of capital”. They warn against the “barbaric growth” of private companies. He insists that his commissioners must “guide the companies so that they obey the leadership of the Party”. Xi believes it is time to reign supreme entrepreneurship and replace it with the ideology of common prosperity, news.com.au reported. The story continues On the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP in July, Xi presented his navigation plan. “The Party does not have any particular interests per se – it has never represented an individual interest group, a power group or a privileged layer,” he said. “As we fight to establish and consolidate our leadership over the country, we are actually fighting to win and keep the support of the people,” Xi said during the anniversary celebration. “We must continue to adapt the basic principles of Marxism to the specific realities of China and its beautiful traditional culture. We will use Marxism to observe, understand and guide the trends of our time, and continue to develop Marxism in contemporary China and into the 21st century, ”Xi added. But no dissent will be tolerated, Seidel said. “We must strengthen the Party organizational system, remain determined to improve Party conduct, maintain integrity and fight corruption, and eliminate any element that would harm the advanced nature and purity of the Party and all virus that would erode his health, ”Xi said. (ANI)

