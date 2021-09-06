



Sign up for LabourLists’ morning email for all things work, every morning of the week. At the end of the parliamentary summer recess, MPs return to Westminster andList of workreturns to your inbox every morning of the week. At the top of the agenda at the start of this very busy week, social assistance: how to pay it, how to fix it. As we all know, Boris Johnson said on the steps of Downing Street in July 2019 that as Prime Minister he would implement a clear plan that we have prepared to resolve the social services crisis once and for all. More than two years later, some sort of plan emerges that breaks a promise in the Conservative manifesto. Using the coronavirus as an excuse to break manifesto promises has its limits: There is already strong opposition to the key proposition that an increase in national insurance should pay for reforms. Labor will be delighted that politics are back as usual, with voters perhaps less likely to slack off the government a bit as non-Covid news rises. But leaders are pressured in talks to endorse an alternative to rising national insurance, which they are reluctant to do (why be attacked for your own mind and allow everyone to be distracted from the battle? internal curators, especially when the other side are actually in charge?). The line of work on the NI hike has become clearer, however, with Keir Starmer using aMirrorinterview to level him with skepticism (seeLisa Nandy on the Sunday shows) to outright opposition. The TUC called for a wealth tax to fund a new deal for social care, specifically raising capital gains tax to the same level as income tax. The Labor Party did not make the same request, but said the general principle of this request was quite right. Liz Kendall, the shadow minister for social affairs, told the BBC this morning that it was essential to prevent people from seeing their entire savings wiped out to pay for social care. However, she mainly criticized the government’s plan to do nothing to help care recipients stay at home and do nothing for people with disabilities of working age, with a cap on care costs benefiting only to a fraction of those who use social services. The Westminster dispute that has been sparked is about reform, not a plan to solve the social services crisis. This is yet further evidence that Johnson was lying in 2019. But the focus on how reforms will be funded, rather than the reforms themselves, has also encouraged a broad coalition to come together to oppose the government. Because there are very few details on what governments have preferred about social protection reforms more generally or what they aim to achieve, no one is quite sure how the proposals might benefit them and their constituents. only what will be the cost. Even cabinet ministers are voicing concerns about hitting low-wage workers (as well as employers) harder. We expect the social services announcement to be made on Tuesday, when Rishi Sunak also breaks another promise in the manifesto by dropping the triple lockdown on pensions. The Election Bill, which legislates on mandatory voter identification, will have its second reading in the Commons. Labor is expected to force a vote on the next universal credit cut on Wednesday. A cabinet reshuffle would take place later in the week. Meanwhile, from today we will see the end of virtual participation and proxy voting for Covid reasons in the House of Commons, just as millions of children return to school in England and Wales. Fingers crossed, progress towards an era not dominated by the coronavirus can hold. Sign up for LabourLists’ morning email for all things work, every morning of the week.

