India Insight: Elbows on the floor of the factory of the world

MUMBAI, September 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Make in India could start to live up to its lion-on-the-look motif. Local and foreign companies are lining up to take advantage of incentives to create large onshore manufacturing capacity in electronics, solar panels, pharmaceuticals, advanced batteries, steel special and more. Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), Apple suppliers (AAPL.O) and local tycoons will claim a share of the profits worth up to $ 27 billion. The enthusiasm for Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ bet to boost production is striking after years of false starts to find space in India in factories around the world.

Modis’ original campaign, launched in 2014, aimed for the manufacturing sector to account for 25% of GDP by 2022, but the level is stuck at around 17%. Although foreign direct investment is increasing, India’s inflows were about a quarter of China’s in 2019, according to UNCTAD data. Red tape and shaky infrastructure keep businesses away.

The new production incentive program attempts to compensate for these costly inefficiencies. New Delhi approved the first batch of local and foreign applicants in October for electronics and is working to expand the initiative to new sectors.

It offers annual payments, based on a percentage of revenue generated, to qualifying businesses for a period of up to five years. The amount varies by industry, but mobile phone makers, for example, could get an amount equivalent to 6% of sales revenue. It’s important: Apple’s Taiwan-based supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry (2317.TW), better known as Foxconn, achieved a net profit margin of just 2% on its global operations in 2020.

Scale is a prerequisite for global competitiveness, but to prevent companies from flooding markets with poor quality products, New Delhi only pays if sales targets are met; the old schemes focused on the amounts invested. India also encourages exports by setting high minimum invoiced prices. In one of the categories of mobile phones, manufacturers must sell handsets for over $ 200 each, more than most Indians can afford. But by ensuring that the rewards are not explicitly contingent on export quotas, it can avoid a fight at the World Trade Organization.

CHOICE OF WINNERS

New Delhi is following in the footsteps of China and South Korea in picking winners and its largesse underscores the official urgency to create jobs and reduce dependence on imports, especially on its aggressive Chinese neighbor.

Beijing can wreak economic havoc on India. Shipments are delayed in retaliation when border tensions escalate and the risk of disruption increases. Imported components – where China is a major supplier account for around 80% of India’s local demand for computer hardware, solar panels and telecommunications network kit; 40% of its consumption of pharmaceutical ingredients and more than a fifth of its consumption of alloy steel and automotive components, according to Enam Asset Management.

Foreign companies are also looking for new premises to house factory lines. The pandemic and growing trade tensions have highlighted China’s disproportionate role in global supply chains: The People’s Republic has the highest share of any country, accounting for around 15% of global merchandise exports in 2020 , compared to less than 2% of India, according to UNCTAD data. .

Modi has the advantage of friendly ties with the West. Cheaper salaries compared to most peers are also attractive. However, higher electricity costs and other charges compensate for India’s low labor costs, leaving it at a level comparable to Indonesia, China and Thailand, according to a UBS report led by economist Tanvee Gupta Jain.

There could be big gains. The Swiss bank expects India’s share of Apple’s global supply chain to drop from almost zero to 30 percent within two to three years, starting with the iPhone. The US giant’s contract manufacturers including Foxconn, Wistron (3231.TW), Pegatron (4938.TW) have qualified for the program. Given that India is a small end market for Apple, their apps suggest that India may go beyond assembling low-value models to making higher-value products.

Other measures are also favorable. New Delhi has reduced corporate tax, reducing it to 15% for new manufacturing facilities. Modi has planned to spend $ 1.4 trillion on infrastructure to reduce trade costs. In addition, after withdrawing last year from the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which at the time represented the world’s largest free trade bloc in terms of GDP, New Delhi is working hard to conclude bilateral agreements, notably with the United Kingdom and Australia.

HIGH STAKES POLICY

The risk is that New Delhi will abuse carrots and abuse the stick. In addition to the incentives, New Delhi has increased import tariffs. The latter will increase input costs throughout the economy; Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist for HSBC in India, warns that past attempts to simultaneously substitute imports and promote exports have backfired. Politics can also consolidate giants in certain industries while widening the gap with small and medium-sized businesses.

Another danger is that politicians end up extending the incentives beyond the five-year period. South Korean company Samsung, which joined the program, met its production targets for cellphones in the first year, but other companies have missed out and have been pushing to renew the benefits.

Jobs can also be scarce. Automation means modern manufacturing requires fewer people. Take Ubers (UBER.N) local rival Ola. Its electric vehicle business is expected to seek incentives in manufacturing battery cells, possibly alongside Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), Tata Chemicals (TTCH.NS) and a Japanese company backed by Suzuki Motor. Corp (7269.T). Everyone is fighting to create new businesses as Modi sets ambitious targets for vehicle electrification and clean energy. Such cells will power vehicles like those produced by the new Olas Future Factory. But while the facility will create some 10,000 jobs, there will also be over 3,000 robots.

Cleverly designed payments in New Delhi could prove to be a winner. But if Modi doesn’t generally make doing business in India easier or follow through with its infrastructure upgrade – the funding of which depends on ambitious government asset monetization plans – the program could become an expensive and ugly temporary fix.

NEWS CONTEXT

– India’s cabinet approved plans on July 22 for a Production Incentive Program (PLI) for the manufacture of special steels that will cost the government 63.2 billion rupees ($ 866 million) over five years .

– The program is expected to attract 400 billion rupees of investment and increase the capacity of special steel, the government added.

– India announced in February that it would spend a total of 1.97 trillion rupees, or about $ 27 billion, on the PLI program in 13 sectors with the aim of creating national manufacturing champions and generating revenue. employment opportunities.

– Sectors covered include pharmaceutical drugs, telecommunications products, white goods, solar power components and advanced batteries.

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Katrina Hamlin