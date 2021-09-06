Politics
India Insight: Elbows on the floor of the factory of the world
MUMBAI, September 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) – Make in India could start to live up to its lion-on-the-look motif. Local and foreign companies are lining up to take advantage of incentives to create large onshore manufacturing capacity in electronics, solar panels, pharmaceuticals, advanced batteries, steel special and more. Samsung Electronics (005930.KS), Apple suppliers (AAPL.O) and local tycoons will claim a share of the profits worth up to $ 27 billion. The enthusiasm for Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ bet to boost production is striking after years of false starts to find space in India in factories around the world.
Modis’ original campaign, launched in 2014, aimed for the manufacturing sector to account for 25% of GDP by 2022, but the level is stuck at around 17%. Although foreign direct investment is increasing, India’s inflows were about a quarter of China’s in 2019, according to UNCTAD data. Red tape and shaky infrastructure keep businesses away.
The new production incentive program attempts to compensate for these costly inefficiencies. New Delhi approved the first batch of local and foreign applicants in October for electronics and is working to expand the initiative to new sectors.
It offers annual payments, based on a percentage of revenue generated, to qualifying businesses for a period of up to five years. The amount varies by industry, but mobile phone makers, for example, could get an amount equivalent to 6% of sales revenue. It’s important: Apple’s Taiwan-based supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry (2317.TW), better known as Foxconn, achieved a net profit margin of just 2% on its global operations in 2020.
Scale is a prerequisite for global competitiveness, but to prevent companies from flooding markets with poor quality products, New Delhi only pays if sales targets are met; the old schemes focused on the amounts invested. India also encourages exports by setting high minimum invoiced prices. In one of the categories of mobile phones, manufacturers must sell handsets for over $ 200 each, more than most Indians can afford. But by ensuring that the rewards are not explicitly contingent on export quotas, it can avoid a fight at the World Trade Organization.
CHOICE OF WINNERS
New Delhi is following in the footsteps of China and South Korea in picking winners and its largesse underscores the official urgency to create jobs and reduce dependence on imports, especially on its aggressive Chinese neighbor.
Beijing can wreak economic havoc on India. Shipments are delayed in retaliation when border tensions escalate and the risk of disruption increases. Imported components – where China is a major supplier account for around 80% of India’s local demand for computer hardware, solar panels and telecommunications network kit; 40% of its consumption of pharmaceutical ingredients and more than a fifth of its consumption of alloy steel and automotive components, according to Enam Asset Management.
Foreign companies are also looking for new premises to house factory lines. The pandemic and growing trade tensions have highlighted China’s disproportionate role in global supply chains: The People’s Republic has the highest share of any country, accounting for around 15% of global merchandise exports in 2020 , compared to less than 2% of India, according to UNCTAD data. .
Modi has the advantage of friendly ties with the West. Cheaper salaries compared to most peers are also attractive. However, higher electricity costs and other charges compensate for India’s low labor costs, leaving it at a level comparable to Indonesia, China and Thailand, according to a UBS report led by economist Tanvee Gupta Jain.
There could be big gains. The Swiss bank expects India’s share of Apple’s global supply chain to drop from almost zero to 30 percent within two to three years, starting with the iPhone. The US giant’s contract manufacturers including Foxconn, Wistron (3231.TW), Pegatron (4938.TW) have qualified for the program. Given that India is a small end market for Apple, their apps suggest that India may go beyond assembling low-value models to making higher-value products.
Other measures are also favorable. New Delhi has reduced corporate tax, reducing it to 15% for new manufacturing facilities. Modi has planned to spend $ 1.4 trillion on infrastructure to reduce trade costs. In addition, after withdrawing last year from the China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, which at the time represented the world’s largest free trade bloc in terms of GDP, New Delhi is working hard to conclude bilateral agreements, notably with the United Kingdom and Australia.
HIGH STAKES POLICY
The risk is that New Delhi will abuse carrots and abuse the stick. In addition to the incentives, New Delhi has increased import tariffs. The latter will increase input costs throughout the economy; Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist for HSBC in India, warns that past attempts to simultaneously substitute imports and promote exports have backfired. Politics can also consolidate giants in certain industries while widening the gap with small and medium-sized businesses.
Another danger is that politicians end up extending the incentives beyond the five-year period. South Korean company Samsung, which joined the program, met its production targets for cellphones in the first year, but other companies have missed out and have been pushing to renew the benefits.
Jobs can also be scarce. Automation means modern manufacturing requires fewer people. Take Ubers (UBER.N) local rival Ola. Its electric vehicle business is expected to seek incentives in manufacturing battery cells, possibly alongside Mukesh Ambanis Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), Tata Chemicals (TTCH.NS) and a Japanese company backed by Suzuki Motor. Corp (7269.T). Everyone is fighting to create new businesses as Modi sets ambitious targets for vehicle electrification and clean energy. Such cells will power vehicles like those produced by the new Olas Future Factory. But while the facility will create some 10,000 jobs, there will also be over 3,000 robots.
Cleverly designed payments in New Delhi could prove to be a winner. But if Modi doesn’t generally make doing business in India easier or follow through with its infrastructure upgrade – the funding of which depends on ambitious government asset monetization plans – the program could become an expensive and ugly temporary fix.
To follow @ugalani on Twitter
NEWS CONTEXT
– India’s cabinet approved plans on July 22 for a Production Incentive Program (PLI) for the manufacture of special steels that will cost the government 63.2 billion rupees ($ 866 million) over five years .
– The program is expected to attract 400 billion rupees of investment and increase the capacity of special steel, the government added.
– India announced in February that it would spend a total of 1.97 trillion rupees, or about $ 27 billion, on the PLI program in 13 sectors with the aim of creating national manufacturing champions and generating revenue. employment opportunities.
– Sectors covered include pharmaceutical drugs, telecommunications products, white goods, solar power components and advanced batteries.
Editing by Pete Sweeney and Katrina Hamlin
Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for agenda-setting financial information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/breakingviews/india-insight-elbows-out-worlds-factory-floor-2021-09-06/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]