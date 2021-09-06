Government warned against building five-star hotel in Nathiagali – Journal





ABBOTTABAD: A community organization working for environmental protection in Galiyat has expressed deep concern over the government’s plans to build a five-star hotel in Nathiagali.

It should be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan recently laid the foundation stone for the hotel.

The multi-story hotel is being built in the reserve forest of Ayubia National Park without completing the legal process, Chairman of the Galiyat Tahaffuz (GTM) Movement Sardar Sabir and General Secretary Sardar Iftikhar said on Sunday at a conference. ‘a press conference.

They pointed out that no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) had been carried out nor any soil test had been carried out, as the plot of land where the hotel would be built was located on the edge of the forest.

They said the decision would cause irreparable loss to the Galiyat ecosystem.

GTM leaders said environmentalists opposed the project and called on the government to reconsider the decision.

Prime Minister Imran Khan denies his party’s election manifesto regarding the protection of the environment, especially forests, in the wake of climate change.

Members of the organization said Prime Minister Khan had repeatedly declared his government’s commitment to do everything possible to protect the environment and preserve forests, but his inauguration of a hotel five stars in a national park went against its oft-repeated claims.

They said the local community and civil society organizations strongly opposed the construction of the hotel and called on the government to reverse its decision.

They said they would take a legal route if the project went ahead.

At the same time, it was learned that in a letter to the General Manager of the Galiyat Development Authority (GDA), the Divisional Forestry Officer of the Wildlife Department called for no further progress on the hotel project until ‘to the delimitation of the area because it was in the forest of the reserve. of Ayubia National Park.

A copy of the letter, also shown to the media, stated that the KP Wildlife Biodiversity Act, 2015 restricted the construction of such tall buildings in the national park. He said that the construction of the high-rise hotel in the protected area could come at the expense of the ecosystem.

Posted in Dawn, le 6 September 2021

