PM Modi surpasses world leaders in popularity index, 70% approval rating





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the highest approval rating among the 13 world leaders as of September 2, according to a survey by the Morning Consult. Data collected by Morning Consult through its Political Intelligence Unit showed that Modis’ approval ratings reached 70% on August 31, ahead of US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, among others. This makes PM Modi the most popular and accepted global leader in the world! “Tweeted RPG Enterprises President Harsh Goenka. Prime Minister Modi received an outstanding approval rating of 70 percent, according to poll, while Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador was second at 64 percent and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi was number three with 63 percent . German Chancellor Angela Merkel ranks 4th with 52 percent and US President Joe Biden is fifth with 48 percent. The Morning Consult chart showed PM Modi’s disapproval rating peaked in May, as India battles a deadly second wave of covid. Prime Minister Modi’s approval rating peaked at 84% in May 2020 just after the outbreak of the pandemic in India. Here are the ratings of other world leaders Narendra Modi: 70% Lpez Obrador: 64% Mario Draghi: 63% Angela Merkel: 52% Joe Biden: 48% Scott Morrison: 48% Justin Trudeau: 45% Boris Johnson: 41% Jair Bolsonaro: 39% Jae-In Moon: 38% Pedro Sanchez: 35% Emmanuel Macron: 34% Yoshihide Suga: 25% The Morning Consult, an American data intelligence firm, tracks the approval rating of government leaders in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, United Kingdom and United States. According to the intelligence firm, its ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our app now !!



