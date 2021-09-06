PML-N denounces inflation and unemployment – Journal





MANSEHRA: PML-N parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Assembly Sardar Mohammad Yousuf said Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf should now quit the Naya Pakistan mantra because it has failed to control inflation and unemployment in the country.

The PTI government has plunged the country into economic crisis because of its bad policies, Yousuf told media in Shinkiari on Sunday.

Flanked by party leaders, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s government could not control soaring prices for wheat flour, sugar, pulses and other essentials.

The price of a 20 kg bag of flour has increased from 1,400 rupees to 1,400 rupees in the last week, while a 20-30% increase has been seen in the prices of various legumes, a- he declared.

Pakistan Muslim League senior vice-president-Nawaz said prices for steel bars, cement, sand and gravel were at the highest level in the country despite Imran Khan’s claim to give a boost to the construction industry.

Laborers and other workers attached to the construction industry have lost their jobs because people cannot build their homes due to the high prices of building materials, he said.

LAND DISPUTE: District Development Advisory Committee Torghar, chairman of MPA Laiq Mohammad Khan said on Sunday that the land dispute between the Akazai and Gujjar tribes was almost settled.

Some disbelievers fueled this ten-year conflict to pit the two tribes against each other for their personal interests, but their designs would be thwarted, he said at a jirga held in Torghar.

He said a group of disbelievers destroyed the growing crops on the disputed land and held the Akazai tribe responsible. He called on the tribe members to be flexible in resolving the issue.

A jirga of all the tribes living in the district will be convened soon to settle this land dispute once and for all, the MPA said.

Posted in Dawn, le 6 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1644683/pml-n-slams-govt-over-inflation-unemployment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos