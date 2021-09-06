China’s sour developer loans raise fears of financial contagion

HONG KONG – China’s crackdown on oversized real estate developers has led to increased loan losses, raising fears of contagion in the country’s $ 50 trillion financial sector.

Developers benefited from a return to pre-pandemic profit levels in the first half of the year, supported by the country’s economic recovery. Now, however, they are faced with a host of stricter rules, including restrictions on borrowing, leverage and buying land, which have sparked a liquidity crunch and missed debt payments.

Non-performing loans to the real estate sector, which for years have been the backbone of growth in the world’s second-largest economy, jumped 30 percent across the five largest banks to 97 billion yuan ($ 15 billion) over the course of the first six months of the year, according to records.

A similar story is playing out in small banks. Bad debts at Ping An Bank, majority owned by Ping An Insurance, tripled while those at Bank of Shanghai rose 26%, according to the records.

Real estate was the second largest source of NPLs, behind only manufacturing, wholesale and retail, as deposits from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the Construction Bank of China, the Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of Communications.

“The real estate sector could once again take center stage, straining the nerves of the Chinese government and global investors,” said Ting Lu, Nomura’s chief economist for China. “Markets need to be prepared for what could be a much worse-than-expected growth slowdown, more loan and bond defaults and potential stock market turmoil.”

The continent’s listed banks are trading at an all-time low of just 0.4 times the value of their net assets, down from 0.75 times earlier this year and 1.2 times in 2019.

Bond investors are also taking note. The premium demanded by investors for high-yield debt, dominated by promoters, jumped 300 basis points in three months relative to risk-free returns, while that of similar bonds in Europe and the United States declined , Thomson Reuters reported.

While absolute NPL numbers are still low, and the bank’s direct exposure to real estate accounts for around 5-6% of total assets, investors fear that a shaky sector could cause difficulties for investors. others, such as home buyers and suppliers.

More importantly, the total exposure of banks to the sector is higher.

At the end of last year, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, called the property the most significant risk for China’s financial system. According to him, home loans, including mortgages, accounted for 39% of total outstanding loans, or 70 trillion yuan.

So far this year, 230 real estate developers have gone bankrupt, according to state publication People’s Court Daily, a 10% increase from last year.

Evergrande, an indicator of China’s leveraged real estate sector, warned last month that it might not repay debt unless it can attract new investors or sell assets. The company, which has total liabilities of nearly $ 305 billion, has been forced to suspend some projects due to non-payment of suppliers and contractors.

It has 20 banks, including the country’s four largest, as its main bankers, according to its website.

“The authorities have imposed new rules to thwart high-risk events, and that should somehow help protect the banking system,” said Shujin Chen, analyst at Jefferies in Hong Kong. “Going forward, the challenges are expected to increase for the bank, but with the deterioration of the real estate sector, the economy is expected to slow and more regulations are expected across all sectors, which may increase NPLs.”

China is tackling sectors ranging from big tech to steel as President Xi Jinping sets ambitious targets to reduce emissions, ensure a more equitable distribution of wealth and prevent systemic shocks to the economy.

This crackdown has resulted in a wave of new regulations that have limited developer funding options. At the end of last year, authorities announced that home loans should not account for more than 40% of total bank loans, forcing banks to slow down advances to developers.

Last year, developers were also struck by a “three red lines” policy which assesses their financial strength and assigns a color – green, orange, yellow or red – based on the number of “lines” they cross. .

Under the policy, regulators assess three ratios – liabilities / assets, net debt / equity, and cash / short-term debt – before deciding whether a developer can borrow more. For each of the three criteria that they successfully meet, a developer can increase their debt by 5% per year, to a maximum of 15%. Only five of the 52 major promoters were in the “green” zone, investment bank UBS said in January.

As loans dry up, developers are lengthening payments to vendors and relying on pre-finance projects, which require buyers to deposit some or all of the money for a house under construction. These projects have become the biggest source of funding for real estate developers, according to documents filed by real estate companies.

These deposits are in turn financed by the banks in the form of mortgages.

Investors, however, say banks have stepped up their defenses as the extent of their exposure has become clearer.

Provisions for loan losses, they argue, were widened last year as the pandemic raged, meaning they have the ability to write off bad debts. In addition, total NPLs trended downward as the economy improved.

Commercial banks had set aside 5.4 trillion yuan in loan loss provisions, up 174.6 billion from the previous quarter. The industry-wide NPL ratio fell 0.05 points to 1.76%, according to regulatory data.

The provision coverage ratio was 193.23%, up 6.09 percentage points, the data showed.

“Exposure to developers is a risk that can increase,” said Mark Dong, co-founder of Hong Kong-based Minority Asset Management, which manages $ 2.5 billion, including Chinese banks. “But the banks have been preparing for a long time and have made significant provisions [so] that it will be manageable. The market concern at the moment is the ability of banks to maintain profits and growth. “