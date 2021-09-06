Boris Johnson Announcement: PM To Make Urgent Taliban Statement Amid Fears Of Terrorist Attacks | Politics | New





The Prime Minister will brief Members of the House on the first day after the summer recess. Johnson faced stiff criticism from politicians of all stripes for failing to predict how quickly the Taliban would sweep Afghanistan.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister will say that the efforts of British troops in the region have helped prevent the launch of terrorist attacks against the United Kingdom. “Thanks to their efforts, no terrorist attack against this country or any of our Western allies has been launched from Afghanistan for twenty years,” he said. “They have fulfilled the first duty of the British armed forces – to ensure the safety of our people.” It will be the first time the prime minister has faced MPs in the chamber since August 18, when they were recalled for a day for an emergency debate following the fall of Kabul. READ MORE: Boris to pledge for more support for veterans after the bravery of air travel

Since then, the British and Afghans who assisted in the NATO mission have been evacuated from the country for fear for their safety. More than 8,000 former Afghan staff and their families were among more than 15,000 people evacuated by the UK since 13 August. But up to 1,100 Afghans deemed eligible were reportedly left behind, although that number is lower than the actual number the UK would be keen to help. Mr Johnson’s attempts to describe the UK’s mission in Afghanistan as a success come as there are mounting warnings that the Taliban could allow the region to once again become a training ground for terrorism. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was in charge when the UK first entered Afghanistan after 9/11, warned this morning that there was a threat of sweeping Islamic attack inspired by the pandemic of coronavirus. He said: “Despite the decline in terrorist attacks, Islamism, both ideology and violence, is a major security threat; and, unchecked, it will come to us, even though it is centered away from us, as 9/11 demonstrated. . DO NOT MISS :

“COVID-19 has taught us about deadly pathogens. “The possibilities of bioterrorism may seem like science fiction; but we would be wise now to prepare for their potential use by non-state actors. “ He added that the apparent lack of will to fight for Western values ​​in Afghanistan would give a boost to those looking to wreak havoc. Mr Blair warned: “If the enemy we are fighting knows that the more casualties they inflict, the more our political will to fight is eroded, then the incentive structure is straightforward.

The Taliban have insisted that they take a firm stand against terrorism and not allow extremist organizations to take root in Afghanistan. In his statement to MPs this afternoon, Mr Johnson will also unveil £ 5million in additional funding for charities that provide support to veterans. Some fear that veterans will see their mental health deteriorate as a result of the scenes in Afghanistan. Calls to the Combat Stress veteran charity have doubled since the Taliban took control.

