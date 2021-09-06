Afghanistan plans cooperation with Turkey





September 6, 2021

By Vugar Khalilov Afghanistan will cooperate with Turkey once the new government is formed, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid told Turkish newspaper Yeni Shafak on September 5. Commenting on Turkey’s positive messages to the Taliban, Mujahid said they highly appreciate Turkey’s efforts and will reciprocate once the new government is formed. “We will invite Turkey in the best possible way once the responsibilities and the government are settled. Turkey has a very special place for us. There is a lot of work to be done,” Mujahid said. The spokesperson said that the Taliban wish to cooperate with Turkey on many issues, including benefiting from its experiences in the cultural, social and economic fields. “Above all, we want support in commercial, technical and logistical terms. It is about investors, especially about rebuilding the country while it is being destroyed. We particularly need Turkey’s help in these areas, ”he stressed. Speaking about China’s role in rebuilding Afghanistan, Mujahid said the country needs the support of various countries and that there are close economic ties with China. However, Islamic countries and Turkey have always been a priority, he added. Transmitting friendly messages to Turkey, the spokesperson stressed that the Taliban are establishing direct relations and political contacts with Turkey. “We want Turkey, especially the president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] and dear ministers to be friends with us. The Turkish nation and scholars are very precious to us. We hope they will understand us too, ”Mujahid said. In addition, he noted that the Taliban had also provided security in Kabul and other provinces. Although no government has been declared and administrations have not been formed, Panjshir province is under control. “We captured four counties. There were two quarters and a center left. They also sent a message that they would surrender. The Panjshir problem will be solved as soon as possible, ”he said. The spokesperson also commented on the situation at Kabul airport. Mujahid stressed that the Turkish and Qatari teams are working together in terms of regulations and techniques in and around the general terminal of the airport and added that the Taliban provide security there. — Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

