Latest News: Allow second dose of Covishield after 4 weeks from first for those who want it early: Ker HC to Center





06 SEP 2021 IS 17:15 PM Authorize the second dose of Covishield after 4 weeks from the first for those who wish it early: Ker HC to Center The Kerala High Court has ordered the Center to allow the scheduling of the second dose of Covishield on the CoWIN portal after four weeks from the first for those who do not want to wait the required 84 days. SEP 06.2021 IS 16:58 PM Uttarakhand extends Covid-19 curfew until September 14 The government of Uttarakhand is extending the COVID curfew in the state until September 14. – ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021 SEP 06.2021 IS 15:54 Internet, SMS services remain suspended in Karnal Prior to the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Karnal, the administration suspended Internet and SMS services in the area. Along with these 40 additional force companies, 5 police commissioners and 25 deputy police commissioners were deployed to monitor the public order situation. SEP 06.2021 IS 15:28 Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova sentenced to 11 years in prison 06 SEP 2021 14:28 IS Bangladeshi I&B Minister Inaugurates Bangabandhu Media Center at Press Club of India Bangladeshi Minister of Information and Broadcasting Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday inaugurated the Bangabandhu media center at the Press Club of India. “This will certainly strengthen the relations between Bangladesh and India … It has taken on a new dimension under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he told reporters at the event. . 06 SEP 2021 13:30 IS My words misquoted: ex-governor of the UP on a sedition case My words are misquoted to harm me politically and mislead the public. I had said that there had not been as many atrocities in the past as there are today. I made no remarks against anyone: the former UP Governor Aziz Qureshi in a sedition case against him for remarks against CM Yogi Adityanath. 06 SEP 2021 IS 13:04 Taliban warn against insurgency against our regime The Taliban spokesman said any insurgency against their regime “will be hit hard,” AFP reports. 06 SEP 2021 12:37 PM IS SC refuses to hear plea on Singhu border blockade The Supreme Court refuses to hear a plea filed by the inhabitants of Sonipat, in Haryana, facing difficulties due to the blockade of the Singhu border by farmers and asks them to apply to the High Court of Punjab and Haryana for redress. 06 SEP 2021 12:15 PM IS Australia announces naval exercises with India The “AUSINDEX” maritime warfare exercises between the Royal Australian Navy and the Indian Navy will be held from September 5 to 13. Australian Fleet Commander Rear Admiral Mark Hammond said the exercise will deepen defense relations between the two nations: Government of Australia 06 SEP 2021 11:25 am IS The BJP protests against the allocation of a place to Namaz in the assembly of Jharkhand BJP deputies protest at the entrance to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly in Ranchi against the allocation of space to offer ‘Namaz’ to the State Assembly. 06 SEP 2021 11:06 EST The fight against the Taliban will continue: National Resistance Front The National Resistance Front denies the Taliban’s allegations regarding the capture of the Panjshir Valley. The fight against the Taliban will continue, says the front. 06 SEP 2021 10:41 am IS Suvendu Adhikari ignores CID summons Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP will not appear before the CID today. Adhikari was summoned by the agency in connection with the unnatural death case of his caretaker Subhabrata Chakraborty. 06 SEP 2021 09:58 IS Panjshir Valley completely captured, Taliban say The Taliban say they have completely captured the Panjshir Valley, reports are emerging. 06 SEP 2021 09:20 IS Daily Covid-19 cases in India drop to 38,948 India reports 38,948 new cases of Covid-19 and 219 deaths, while the tally exceeds 33 million to reach 33,027,621. Recoveries stand at 32,181,995 while the toll stands at 440,752. Active cases at 404,874. 06 SEP 2021 08:57 IS 531,468,867 samples tested for Covid-19 in India: ICMR 531,468,867 samples tested for Covid-19 until September 5, 2021. Among them, 1,410,649 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) 06 SEP 2021 08:21 AM IS ED issues watch notice against Anil Deshmukh The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued a watch notice against former Maharashtra Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged money laundering case worth 100 crores. 06 SEP 2021 07:34 AM IS Panjshir resistance calls for ceasefire: Reports Panjshir resistance calls for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of the Taliban, the statement said, AFP reported. 06 SEP 2021 07:17 AM IS New Zealand registers 20 new cases of Covid-19 for 3rd consecutive day New Zealand reported 20 new cases of Covid-19 for the third day in a row on Monday, all from Auckland, bringing the total number of infections to 821, the country’s health ministry said in a statement. 06 SEP 2021 06:45 AM IS US Navy sailors reported dead after helicopter crash The US Navy has announced that five missing Navy sailors have been declared dead after days of search operations following a helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego on Tuesday. 06 SEP 2021 06:06 IS PM Modi to interact with Himachal Pradesh healthcare workers At 11 a.m. today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact virtually with health workers and beneficiaries of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Himachal Pradesh.

