Buzdar likely to change his political and administrative team – Journal





LAHORE: For the first time since coming to power, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, has decided to change his political and administrative team in the province without consulting the federal government.

According to sources within the CM house, in the past, Mr. Buzdar should have consulted the federal government first to make any changes to his political and administrative team. But now the CM decided to change teams by simply informing the federal government.

The sources said the CM decided to change teams after holding meetings in different parts of the province. He had recently held meetings in the CM house, visited different districts, including DG Khan and Multan, where he had met politicians and the public and heard their issues.

Decision taken on public concerns

He said the CM held meetings and interacted daily with 500 to 600 people from different parts of the province. He received reports from the public on his team’s performance on various topics. Visitors include various political figures, members of civil society, educators and the public. Although he also receives reports from the special branch, intelligence agencies and other departments, he has decided to give weight to the concerns of the public.

He said the CM decided to reshuffle and make changes in his team based on these public hearings. The CM could travel to Islamabad on Monday morning (today) to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief him on the decisions he has taken, he said.

He said the appointments to higher positions in the province were made by the federal government, but this time Mr Buzdar finalized the changes without consulting the federal government.

He said that since the CM made the decisions himself, he would also be responsible for their outcome.

He said the Chief Secretary, Inspector General (IG) of Punjab and other administrative staff would likely be replaced within a day or two, while the addition of heavyweights in the provincial cabinet would also be overhauled and that new faces could also join the cabinet. .

The source said the CM had already recently changed 10 deputy commissioners and district police officers.

Buzdar, we learn, finalized three names each for the new chief secretary and IGP for submission to the prime minister for the appointment of one of them.

Posted in Dawn, le 6 September 2021

