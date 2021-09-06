OPM asks Jokowi to stop military operations after killing 4 TNIs





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Management of the headquarters of the National Liberation Army in KomnasWest Papua Papua Free Organization (TPNPB-OPM) called on the Indonesian government to stop military operations in Maybrat, West Papua. They asked the president Joko Widodoopen up to negotiation. TPNPB-OPM spokesman Sebby Sembom said Indonesian security forces launched a massive military operation in Maybrat after four TNI soldiers were killed in an attack days ago. “We strongly call on the Indonesian government under the leadership of President Joko Widodo to immediately stop military operations and we sit down at the negotiating table,” Sebby said in a video recording on Monday (6/9). Sebby said that after the military operation his party received reports that on September 4 many people were forced to flee into the forests. “Therefore, we demand the attention of all parties, both human rights defenders, churches, communities and the international community, as well as the United Nations…” Sebby said. “Civilians are victims, arbitrary arrests, extrajudicial killings occur,” he added. Therefore, Sebby asked President Jokowi to open up to discuss the status of West Papua’s political rights. Earlier on Thursday (2/9), the Koramil post in Kisor village, South Aifat district, Maybrat regency, West Papua, was attacked by an armed criminal group (KKB ). The attack killed four TNI soldiers. The TPNPB-OPM claimed responsibility for the attack on the Koramil post. The attack on TNI at Kisor Village Koramil post was allegedly perpetrated by around 50 people. They allegedly killed the soldiers using sharp weapons. The allegation is based on the condition of the victim who sustained sharp weapon wounds in several parts of the body. (dmi / wis)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



