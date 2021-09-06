Peace in Afghanistan is vital for regional security





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hosted on Sunday a virtual meeting of special representatives or envoys from neighboring countries of Afghanistan, where it was agreed by all that peace in Afghanistan is vital for the security, stability and prosperity of all region.

The Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, chaired the session with the participation of China, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, national media reported. Views were exchanged on the latest situation in Afghanistan, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry. According to the statement, Ambassador Sadiq, welcoming his counterparts, stressed the importance of “developing a regional approach to meet common challenges and seize new opportunities arising from a stable Afghanistan”. The statement further quoted him as saying that a prosperous and peaceful Afghanistan would provide momentum for economic integration, strong people-to-people ties, increased trade and regional connectivity.

Special representatives of Afghanistan’s neighbors agreed to stay in close contact, the statement said.

Ambassador Sadiq further said in a Twitter message that his colleagues from neighboring countries were “unanimous in saying that peace in Afghanistan is vital for the security, stability and prosperity of the entire region.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a phone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the two shared their views on the political settlement in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is vital for Pakistan and regional stability.

The two leaders agreed that the international community must step up its engagement in order to avoid any humanitarian and refugee crisis. The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince agreed to work together to increase and further diversify bilateral relations in all fields.

Imran Khan conveyed his warm wishes to the keeper of the two holy mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen historic brotherly ties with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan’s support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the kingdom.

Recalling the two historic initiatives recently announced by the Crown Prince to combat the adverse effects of climate change and environmental degradation, the Prime Minister thanked him for inviting him to participate in the launching ceremony of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI), planned in Riyadh. in October of this year.

The Prime Minister stressed that the international community has a responsibility to stand alongside the Afghan people and support them economically as well as to help rebuild the country. He stressed the need to respond to urgent humanitarian needs and take measures to ensure the economic stability of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan and the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed the latest regional developments in a telephone conversation.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its political and economic partnership with Qatar. He appreciated Qatar’s assistance to Pakistan during the pandemic, especially the care provided to more than 200,000 Pakistani expatriates working for the progress and development of the two countries.

The two leaders agreed to keep in close contact on bilateral issues as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Imran Khan also had a telephone interview with Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

The two leaders exchanged views on issues of bilateral interest as well as regional developments, in particular the latest situation in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its strong fraternal ties with the UAE and close cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister stressed that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward to ensure the safety and security as well as the protection of the rights of the Afghan people.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Crown Prince for making excellent arrangements for the upcoming Expo 2020. He conveyed his best wishes for the resounding success of the mega event. The Prime Minister and the Crown Prince have agreed to work together to strengthen collaboration in all areas of common interest.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said India’s cry over the current regional situation was a natural outcome as it faced a shameful defeat with humiliation and disgrace in Afghanistan, that the whole world has witnessed.

Speaking to media at the Torkham border, the minister said the whole world is well aware of India’s deplorable situation as it has invested billions of dollars in establishing the National Directorate of Security ( NDS) from Afghanistan and 60 training camps in Afghanistan over the past 40 years. . He said the Indian intelligence agency RAW and the Afghan NDS were also in a state of stress over such a defeat in carrying out their nefarious plans.

Their demoralized faces at the time of the evacuation from Afghanistan was sufficient proof of their downfall, which was also captured by the media, he said.

He dispelled the impression given by India that a large number of people were present at the Torkham border and that there were camps for Afghan refugees. He clarified that there was no such camp. He said Pakistan had completed the safe evacuation of 10,000 people from Afghanistan, adding that a 21-day transit visa was issued on arrival.

He said Pakistan supported the evacuation of foreigners after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds. Sheikh Rashid said, “Our responsibility was just to help them and reach their border safely,” he said.

He said there was no burden of Afghan refugees on Pakistan.

The minister said that no one expected the breakthrough and the Taliban takeover anytime soon.

Now the Taliban must play a responsible role and fulfill their commitments with the international world, he said.

Sheikh Rashid added that lasting peace in Afghanistan is important for the region as well as for the international world. He said Pakistan will continue to play its role in maintaining peace in Afghanistan and for a stable government. He said that peace and progress in Afghanistan is essential for peace and progress in Pakistan and in the whole region.

They also predicted the formation of a new bloc in the region and the future important role of Pakistan, China, Iran and Russia in ensuring lasting peace in the region.

