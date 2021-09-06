Boris Johnson’s tax hike could see low-income Scots paying for social care in England





Boris Johnson is facing a major Tory rebellion and accusations he is once again trampling on Scotland’s devolution settlement with increased national insurance payments to pay for social care for the elderly in England. Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have agreed on an anti-manifesto increase of 1.25% likely to be announced this week to raise around 10 billion a year for social care and the overdue NHS. But Johnson is facing an open revolt by many Tories and Labor opposition to tax hikes that will affect young people and low-income workers while leaving retirees paying nothing more. The SNP government is also alarmed at the lack of consultation on the increase in National Insurance, which is a tax reserved for Westminster, and how contributions from Scottish workers and businesses will be reimbursed for spending in Scotland. It all adds up to a massive list of problems for the Prime Minister at the start of Westminster’s tenure.





Scotland Free social care is provided in Scotland, but national insurance is a Westminster tax. The UK government has not been very clear on how the levied tax would be recirculated to Scotland. SNP Treasury spokesperson Alison Thewliss said there must be a guarantee that Scotland will receive every penny we are owed in the consequences of Barnett. An increase of 10 billion in spending in England is expected to grow to around 1 billion in additional funds for Scotland, although experts warn the transfer is not that simple. A Scottish government source said: You could theoretically end up in a situation where low income people in Scotland end up paying for social care in England. Even by their standards, I would be stunned if they did that. Manifest Promise Broken Some ministers are also nervous about breaking another commitment in the Tory manifesto by pushing the proposal forward, even though the PM is focused on tackling the NHS backlog Johnson put his signature on the 2019 Conservative manifesto: I guarantee we won't increase the rate of income tax, VAT, or national insurance. Conservative mutiny Three former Conservative chancellors Philip Hammond, Ken Clarke and Norman Lamont have all spoken out against raising taxes. Five ministers are said to be opposed and the backbenchers are also raising their voices. Inequity for low wages Plowing Keir Starmer does not help. Labor has approached Starmer to confirm that the opposition will oppose the rise of NI. In an interview with the Mirror, the Labor leader did not rule out Labor instead supporting a capital gains tax hike. He will come under pressure from his own MPs and unions to explain how he would raise the funds to pay for social care and finance the NHS. How does he escape? Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday that he will commit 5.5 billion in cash to the NHS this winter, which would mean a commensurate increase in the Scottish block grant. The polls also look good, with two-thirds of voters backing the idea of ​​an increase in national insurance and still endorsing a Conservative government.

