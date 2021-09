Green tea and cocoa for the prevention of serious diseases related to aging

New study provides information on the use of green tea and cocoa flavonoids as dietary interventions to treat age-related neuromuscular changes associated with sarcopenia, leading to progressive loss of bone mass and age, according to scientific reports. Sarcopenia Dr Jordi Caldero and his research team from the University of Leda in Spain said that “sarcopenia is a major factor in the decline in physical activity in the elderly”, and that the muscle dysfunction associated with sarcopenia has a negative impact on the quality of life. and disability of the elderly, including degenerative and degenerative injuries. Increases the risk of health consequences. Serious challenge “All of these factors place a greater burden on health care systems and increase the needs and costs of older people,” explained Dr Caldero. From the third decade of life, humans experience a gradual decline in muscle strength, and after the age of 60, a decrease in muscle mass of about 3% per year is seen in most people. , he added. A complex, multi-faceted condition Various mechanisms have been identified to contribute to the loss of muscle mass with age, the researchers said. In fact, sarcopenia in the elderly is caused by chronic inflammation, metabolic and endocrine changes, malnutrition, mitochondrial dysfunction, antioxidant damage, and neurotrophic factors that play a major role in sarcopenia. Adequate nutrition To assess nutrients that may slow the development of sarcopenia, researchers tested the effects of plant extracts enriched with flavonoids such as catechin-rich green tea or cocoa flavonols. We looked at the effect of two flavonoid-rich foods containing catechins from GTE green tea extract or cocoa flavonols on age-related degenerative changes in the nervous system of mice, the researchers explained. Vegetable flavonoids Compared to control mice, the addition of GTE and cocoa significantly improved the survival rate of the mice and reduced the rate of fibers, which contained clumps of lipofusin, which are particles of lysosomal lipid digestion. With an increased density of satellite cells in skeletal muscle. Both supplements significantly increased the number of neuromuscular and neurological connections and the degree of their maturation compared to controls. Our data suggest that certain plant flavonoids may be helpful in the nutritional management of age-related neuromuscular degeneration, the researchers noted, adding that high levels of flavonoids and / or long-term research is needed to determine whether interventions are needed to restore proper motor function.

