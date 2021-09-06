Jokowi’s personal data leaked, DPR members demand immediate ratification of PDP bill





President Jokowi presented bonuses to Olympic medalists in Tokyo.

INDOSPORT.COM – Indonesian House of Representatives legislative member (Baleg) Guspardi Gaus called on the government to immediately ratify the Personal Data Protection Bill (PDP) following President Joko’s personal data leak Widodo. The discussion of the PDP bill itself has actually been going on for a long time. However, this has not yet been confirmed. With the excitement of the case plaguing Jokowi, Guspardi also called for this bill to be speeded up. “In fact, this has been the subject of discussions with the DPR for a long time. But this is hampered because there are still differences of opinion between the DPR and the government regarding the supervisory authority for the protection of personal data,” he said. Guspardi explained in a written statement, Jakarta. , Monday (6/9/2021). According to Guspardi, the government should show good intentions to endorse the existence of a strong personal data management authority in the PDP bill. “The acceleration of the ratification of this bill must be accelerated. So that data leaks do not recur and are not detrimental and that they provide a sense of security in the community,” he said. declared. The PAN politician also called on the security forces to immediately investigate and determine who was responsible and who took the data. “Authors must be held legally accountable and disclose if there is some form of data theft or other motives behind it. If irresponsible policies fall, they are most likely being misused.” , he stressed. Previously, an internet user uploaded a photo showing a Covid-19 vaccination certificate to Twitter. Apparently, the Covid-19 vaccination certificate belonging to President Jokowi can be viewed publicly through PeduliLindungi. As soon as it is uploaded, Jokowi’s full identity is clearly displayed, from name, date of birth to the Population Identification Number (NIK). Two-dimensional barcodes or colloquially referred to as quick response codes (QR codes) are also displayed without being censored by the downloader. The Health Ministry explained that the vaccination data of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the PeduliLindung app had been leaked. However, the Department of Health has now succeeded in obtaining important data for state officials, including President Jokowi’s vaccination data against Covid-19. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said at Metro Jaya police headquarters in Semanggi, central Jakarta on Friday (3/9/2021). “We first said last night that we were made aware of this issue, but now it has been resolved so that data for officials is closed,” Budi said. Read the original news on AccurateCo Disclaimer: This article is a collaboration between Indosport.com and AkuratCo. Questions relating to writing, photos, videos, graphics and the entire content of the article are the responsibility of AkuratCo. Disclaimer : This article is a collaboration between Indosport.com and AkuratCo. Questions relating to writing, photos, videos, graphics and the entire content of the article are the responsibility of AkuratCo

