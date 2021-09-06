Narendra Modi Achieves Highest Approval Rating Among Global Leaders





A poll by the American research firm Morning Consult gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi the highest approval rating among world leaders. With a 70% approval rate – up from 63% in early May when the second wave of Covid peaked – Modi topped the charts which followed 12 other leaders. These included US President Joe Biden at 48 percent, German Chancellor Angela Merkel at 52 percent and Japanese Yoshihide Suga at the bottom at 25 percent. BJP chief JP Nadda retweeted a tweet from Morning Consult and the official BJP pseudonym used the data as well. The sample size for India was around 2,126. All interviews were conducted online and in India, according to the agency, the sample is representative of the literate population. Knock Knock ONCE a top address in the VIP district of the nation’s capital, 35 Lodhi Estate continues to be a talking point in power circles. While making the news when he was kidnapped from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi for BJP national media chief Anil Baluni, who never occupied him, the current occupier appears to be facing a problem due to the number of visitors coming to meet the head of the BJP. . Baluni had declined the offer, saying he wouldn’t want a high-profile address. It was then turned over to Additional Solicitor General Jayant K Sood. But with the attribution of the house to Baluni in the news, many visitors reach 35 Lodhi Estate, asking for it. It is then up to the staff to redirect them to the old Baluni address. Sapling celebrations SACHIN PILOT turns 44 on Tuesday. While his party has yet to rehabilitate him politically, supporters of the congressman are preparing to celebrate his birthday in style. The celebrations will not be usual, but will nonetheless be a show of force. We learn that his supporters plan to plant 10 lakh of saplings on Monday across Rajasthan. The idea is to plant at least 5,000 saplings in each of the 200 Assembly constituencies. Last year his supporters celebrated his birthday with a massive blood donation campaign.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/delhi-confidential/morning-consult-survey-global-leaders-narendra-modi-delhi-confidential-7491084/

