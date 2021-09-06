Chinese Liu He provides support for businesses amid regulatory crackdown





BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese Vice Premier Liu He pledged the government will continue to support the private sector amid growing fears that regulatory crackdown in a wide range of industries is hurting businesses. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He attends the closing session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on May 27, 2020. REUTERS / Thomas Peter / Pool / Files Liu said the guidelines and policies to support the private economy have not changed … and will not change in the future, according to a report by the Xinhua News Agency. He was speaking via video at a digital economy forum on Monday in northern China’s Hebei Province. Liu appeared to reassure companies during a crackdown on an array of industries, which rocked markets and left startups and decades-old businesses operating in an uncertain environment in the world’s second-largest economy. The private economy contributes more than 50% of tax revenue, more than 60% of GDP and 80% of urban employment in China, Liu said. The Chinese government realizes that no matter how tough they are on regulatory changes, they realize they need an influx into the Chinese market to help support their economy, said Louis Tse, chief executive of Wealthy. Securities in Hong Kong. The air calmed down and people calmed down, buying resumed, especially in the A-share market, he said, adding that additional details regarding the establishment of the Beijing Stock Exchange also had helped strengthen investor sentiment. Also on Monday, the head of the market regulator reiterated the government’s pledge to support both the private and public sectors, and also said policy transparency and predictability should be increased. President Xi Jinping called on China to achieve common prosperity, seeking to narrow a yawning wealth gap that threatens the country’s economic rise and the legitimacy of the Communist Party government. But the implications of Xis’ policy change remain unclear, with public disagreements from commentators in China. An opinion piece widely circulated in state media calling the crackdown a revolution was attacked by Hu Xijin, the editor of the Global Times, a tabloid published by the Peoples Daily. The reforms are aimed at strengthening regulation and improving social governance, Hu said. In August, a Communist Party official said common prosperity does not mean killing the rich to help the poor. China said excessively high incomes should be adjusted and companies encouraged to help society. Several heavyweights in the tech industry recently announced large charitable donations. At a press conference in Beijing on Monday, Zhang Gong, head of the Chinese market regulator, said China will pursue a policy of steadfast support for public and private economies, while preventing the disorderly expansion of capital and behavior. monopolistic. There is an urgent need to coordinate and understand the relationship between development and security, efficiency and equity, vitality and order, he said. China’s platform economy – dominated by digital heavyweights – has improved resource allocation and innovation, but its expansion also carries risks for fair competition and data security, he said. . Report by Gabriel Crossley in Beijing; Additional reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Christian Schmollinger, Sam Holmes and Carmel Crimmins

