The story of three Indonesian ministers and a drifting fishing policy – benarnews

Indonesia’s new fisheries minister faces a difficult task as he follows in the footsteps of a pro-business politician now locked up for accepting bribes, and a seafood exporter in harsh talk whose boat fire policies have made it very popular with fishermen.

But analysts say the portfolio is important because the sprawling archipelago nation can play a leading role in boosting Indonesia’s economy while combating illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing that nations United describe it as one of the greatest threats to marine ecosystems and the sustainability of fisheries.

“Indonesia is the world’s second largest producer of seafood and it is important to have their leadership,” Sally Yozell, who heads the environmental safety program at the Stimson Center, a Washington think tank, told BenarNews. “The new minister does not need to be public and open, but the Minister of Fisheries must be a champion of the fishing community. “

Edhy Prabhowo, Sakti Wahyu Trenggo’s immediate predecessor as Minister of Fisheries, only served 13 months in office. Sakti is the third person to be appointed to this post by President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who was first elected in 2014.

Edhy’s mandate came to an abrupt end last November with his arrest suspected of having received 25.7 billion rupees ($ 1.8 billion) in bribes to lift the ban on the export of lobster larvae. The survey made it possible to export lobster larvae to China, Vietnam and Singapore. But the move has been heavily criticized as damaging Indonesia’s wild lobster stock as well as local economies due to lost income.

In July, Indonesia’s Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) sentenced Edhy to five years in prison for accepting money in exchange for the issuance of export permits for lobster larvae. His conviction sealed the end of Edhy’s unpopular tenure as minister.

Edhy went to jail two years after President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo decided not to renew Susi Pudjiastuti, a businesswoman and owner of a seafood exporting company, as minister of seafood. Peach. She was best known for her straightforward demeanor, public charisma, and willingness to travel across the country and spend time on boats with fishermen.

In addition to its aggressive approach to tackling illegal fishing from China, Vietnam and elsewhere – most visibly through a policy of shipwreck and explosion foreign ships caught poaching in Indonesian waters – Susi also released the country’s boat tracking data and lobbied regulations to reduce the use of environmentally hazardous and unsustainable fishing practices. This initially included the implementation of the export ban on lobster larvae in 2016.

“Minister Susi was a brilliant person who really understood, politically, how to balance being a person of the people, a champion of the fishing community, but also the economic importance of sustainable fisheries management,” he said. Yozell said.

Edhy, confidant of former presidential candidate and current Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto (unrelated) was an MP from 2009-2019, and had no experience in the fishing industry.

He rescinded several of Susi’s policies, ending the sinking of illegal boats and relaunched the licensing of foreign fishing vessels, which, with better boats and better technology, often compete with Indonesian fishermen for lower fishing costs. fish stocks.

“Edhy put growth ahead of conservation and how to protect fisheries,” said Arifsyah Nasution, ocean campaign manager at Aceh-based Greenpeace Indonesia. “Most of Indonesia’s fishing grounds are exploited or overexploited, but [he] reopened licenses for foreign fishing vessels, the same ones that Susi cracked down on in 2015. ”

His successor, Sakti, has so far taken a more moderate approach, including reapplying some of Susi’s policies. Originally from Central Java, Sakti is close to Jokowi, and is best known for having founded two telecommunications companies.

“Pak Sakti is trying to be more moderate, not so pro-business, and give more space to civil society,” Arifsyah told BenarNews.

Baskets of fish for sale are seen at a fishing port in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, July 15, 2021. [AFP]

Investments in marine conservation

It may not matter, as the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries no longer has as much authority or influence as it did under Susi. This is because there has been a transfer of power to another member of the cabinet, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investments.

“The main decision maker on how the Indonesian government manages marine areas is no longer the Ministry of Maritime Affairs,” Arifsyah said. “Luhut’s influence is quite large.”

Under Jokowi, Luhut plays a key role in attracting foreign investment and maintains a close relationship with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Luhut’s role in President Jokowi’s cabinet has grown, with some even calling him the “real president”.

A former military commander, he is also a businessman with significant interests in natural resources. He was a key force behind Indonesian Omnibus Bill on Job Creation , adopted last October, which included many clauses regarding Arifsyah as it relates to marine livelihoods.

“Under the omnibus law, we fear that coastal communities and indigenous peoples may be threatened with their livelihoods violated by the expansion of coastal mining, sand extraction, ports and fishing projects. reclamation, ”Arifsyah said.

Environmentalists fear that the omnibus law will speed up the approval process for potentially dangerous infrastructure projects, reduce environmental impact permit requirements and limit the role of civil society and community groups in difficult projects.

Reclaiming leadership

It’s unclear exactly why Susi was not re-elected, despite her popularity.

Some believe that foreign concerns, especially Chinese ones, have played a role. The country was, before 2015, the main source of illegal foreign fishing in Indonesian waters; according to a to study , Chinese vessels that engaged in IUU fishing were responsible for 2,000 to 5,000 hours of fishing per month, nearly 10 times more than the other biggest perpetrators, Thai vessels.

“For those of the elite who traded with foreign countries, especially China, it bothered them,” Yozell said. “They thought it was time for her to go.”

Fabio Scarpello, a researcher at the University of Auckland in New Zealand who studies Indonesian fishing, believes Susi’s combative style played a role as well.

“Susi’s harsh management style has alienated many parties,” Scarpello told BenarNews. “The coalition against Susi included fishing companies in Indonesia and abroad, high-ranking lawmakers and politicians. Perhaps this is the reason why, despite her popularity among ordinary Indonesians, she was replaced.

Under his leadership, Indonesia assumed a world leadership role in fisheries and marine protection. The country hosted the Our Oceans conference in 2018 and has been active in international forums.

Much of this has been dropped, and it’s unclear whether Sakti will take it back.