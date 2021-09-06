What is behind the common prosperity agenda

What has not changed is that the Chinese Communist Party still rules the country, despite these extraordinary developments. It has been able to adapt and adapt to the great transformation of China. To a large extent, this has happened despite the obstacles, as it is very effective in making the system that it created work.

For the West, this is an inconvenient truth. For the vast majority of Chinese, this is a reality they understand and support. They know that their life is more prosperous, stable and secure thanks to the Communist Party.

Xi Jinping’s Thought and Common Prosperity

The origins of the Xis doctrine of common prosperity, which emphasizes a more equal distribution of income, date back to the 19th party congress in October 2017. Then, Xi Jinping’s thought was enshrined in the party’s constitution. It was socialism with Chinese characteristics of the new era.

Common prosperity is the political platform Xi will adopt at the all-important 20th party convention in October 2022, when he returns for a third chandelier.

A researcher from one of the Council of State’s think tanks explained to me that the Common Prosperity Doctrine is based on the view of leaders that globalization is on the decline in the world.

Leaders have seen that globalization has become associated with increasing income inequality, including in China, and they see populist backlash against it that has disrupted elite politics from London to Washington and pretty much everywhere else. The same is feared in China.

Regulatory crackdown on the tech industry and the targeting of prominent individuals such as Jack Ma of Alibaba and a host of companies from Tencent to Didi Chuxing, as well as delivery services that treat their employees poorly, serve the purpose of dual purpose of staying in touch. verify any individual or group in the private sector who might challenge a party’s power and legitimacy, while also responding to popular sentiment regarding inequality and injustice.

Those who have lived through the real Cultural Revolution dismiss as absurd claims that this is part of Cultural Revolution 2.0.

The attack by governments on private education providers is part of the same policy. Access to educational opportunities should be more equal and parents should be relieved of the pressure to pay additional school fees for their children.

In all of this, the government has read popular sentiment. Little sympathy is expressed for the tech entrepreneurs or for the educators who have amassed vast fortunes, or for the investors who have lost billions on the stock market in these companies. It is a moment of assessment.

To many in the West, these interventions seem extreme and brutal. But many Western governments have also tried to find a way to regulate digital industries and new service industries that have grown rapidly and shirked their responsibilities to pay taxes and look after the well-being of their workers.

China is governed by a system that relies on social engineering. From 1979, China had a sometimes brutally enforced one-child policy. Faced with an aging population, China now has a three-child policy. It may not work because young Chinese people now prefer drinking to children. But that can also change if the pressures on families over the costs of education and housing are relaxed. This is how China works.

The stigma of conspicuous consumption, the exiting of movie stars to evade taxes, and the targeting of thought leaders who display extravagant lifestyles are all part of the shift in public discourse on what it means to be a loyal Chinese. and patriot. Of course, all of this serves the interests of the party, which remains the final arbiter of standards.

Restricting the time young people can spend playing games or condemning sissy media figures are more extreme aspects of the new politics. Again, these play on popular sentiments. But those who lived through the real Cultural Revolution dismiss claims that it is part of Cultural Revolution 2.0 as absurd.

Even in conservative and politically responsive Beijing, life hasn’t changed much. China’s oldest and largest gay club, Destination, near the workers’ stadium, is still busy as usual. The nightclub districts are crowded and crowded with flashy European sports cars.

Nightlife is in full swing and restaurants are packed, as China has avoided COVID-19 restrictions encountered elsewhere. The 798 Art District is full of young people in provocative and seductive attire. Tattoos are all the rage among hipsters. If this is a new cultural revolution, no one in Beijing seems to have noticed.

The new policies carry risks for China. The danger is always the over-interpretation at lower levels of political statements and, more importantly, the sentiments of central leaders. If this trend is allowed to go too far, it could curb the entrepreneurial spirit that was unleashed by Deng’s policies that transformed China.

But although the public sector is once again privileged, there is no sign of this happening.