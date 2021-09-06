Increase in national insurance: Boris Johnson faces Tory wrath over ‘stupid’ plan





BORIS Johnson is facing a backlash from Tories over plans to increase national insurance to help fund welfare reforms in England as Cabinet talks on final policy details continue.

The Tory leader is on the verge of breaking an overt commitment by increasing national insurance, risking unrest within his cabinet and behind the scenes.

Johnson, Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak discussed the details, as the UK government prepares to announce the plans. There is anger at the proposals in Scotland, which could see the country hit with a £ 1 billion tax bomb to fund the social care situation in England. READ MORE: Increase in national insurance ‘will unfairly target young people’, SNP warns SNP shadow chancellor Alison Thewliss said Tories must ensure Scotland receives every penny it is owed through Barnett’s consequences. Sources in Downing Street insisted that details of welfare plans were still being worked out last night and that a day for the announcement had yet to be confirmed. Former Minister Jake Berry, head of the Northern Research Group of Conservative MPs, warned of a policy that appeared to target elderly voters in affluent southern seats. READ MORE: Boris Johnson could reshuffle his cabinet as early as Thursday Member of Parliament for Rossendale and Darwen Berry said: ‘It doesn’t really seem reasonable to me that people who go to work in my own constituency in east Lancashire, probably with lower wages than in many other parts of the country, pay taxes to support people to keep their homes in other parts of the country where house prices can be much higher. He told BBC Radio 4’s Today that as national insurance was not paid for by retirees, there was also an issue of intergenerational fairness. “It doesn’t strike me as fair – especially in the wake of this pandemic where so many people have made great sacrifices to keep people safe, it hits younger people especially, especially those who work – that we were asking. then to those who work to pay for the people to have protection in the care. He suggested that income tax might be a fairer way to increase revenue rather than the “employment tax” of increased national insurance contributions. “When I was sitting around this Cabinet table and Sajid Javid was the Chancellor of the Exchequer who drafted the Conservative Party manifesto, he was a firm believer in not accumulating the jobs tax and I wonder just why he had some sort of Damascene conversion in becoming the Health Secretary to see the employment tax as the way to go. Reports suggest lifetime contributions on care will be capped at around £ 80,000 and national insurance will be increased by 1.25% to raise between £ 10bn and 11bn a year. Former Conservative Cabinet Minister Sir John Redwood has warned of a “stupid” tax hike. “An employment tax when you want to promote more and better paid jobs is particularly stupid,” he said. Redwood added that “if an elderly person is going to live permanently in a care home, it often makes sense that they sell their old home.” “Otherwise it would cost them money to pay tax on it when they are unoccupied and in need of maintenance.” Former Conservative Chancellors Lord Hammond, Lord Clarke and Lord Lamont have all criticized the plan to increase national insurance. And former Conservative Prime Minister Sir John Major has warned of the move targeting workers and employers, saying it is “regressive”. Instead, he called on Johnson to take the “straightforward and honest” approach of raising general taxes. Ministers also privately acknowledged their opposition to the proposal, while Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg appeared to show his disapproval in his Sunday Express “weekly wisdom” column. He cited George Bush Sr.’s promise not to create new taxes in his successful bid for the presidency of the United States, before continuing to raise taxes and lose the next election to Bill Clinton. Rees-Mogg added: “Voters remembered those words after President Bush forgot them. ” But resistance from ministers could be dampened by speculation about an impending cabinet reshuffle. A second election promise could be broken quickly, as ministers prepare to announce that the state’s triple lockdown on pensions will be temporarily replaced with a ‘double lockdown’. Indeed, wage distortions during the coronavirus crisis could mean retirees get a pay increase of up to 8%, while workers face tighter times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/19560841.national-insurance-increase-boris-johnson-faces-tory-anger-stupid-plan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos