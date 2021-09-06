Luhut on Jokowi Food Estate: Ultimately, it’s all for the people





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment General TNI (retired) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan affirmed that the current food estate project in North Sumatra is being carried out by the government only to help the community and that the results can be appreciated by the people. All this is in accordance with the orders of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “We are preparing so that the people can enjoy it. Ultimately, it all depends on the people, ladies and gentlemen, and the landowners. I frankly convey that the government is giving the best for you,” Luhut said during the speech. a working session. visit to Humbang Hasundutan last week as reported on the official Kemenko Marves website on Monday (6/9/2021). He said that by the end of 2021, it is estimated that 1,000 hectares of land have been cultivated or worked. “This is an opportunity that has never happened. So now the government is encouraging, don’t waste this opportunity to make your family’s future (better). So the farmers don’t get discouraged, trust the government if there is a problem, report it to me, ”Luhut said. According to him, the income earned by farmers in the food barn area in Humbang Hasundutan is already quite large. In one hectare of planted land, the yield can reach 20 tons, and the economic value is quite high. However, this is still not considered optimal, so the government is trying to help increase the incomes of these farmers. “This is what we want to protect, the president asks farmers not to be harmed by middlemen. If the land has been planted twice, the yield can be 30 tons per hectare from local seeds, now we want to grow better seeds, ”Louhut said. Separately, the Plant and Horticulture Science and Technology Park (TSTH) which is being prepared to be the location of the Medicinal Plant Research Center is currently under construction and land clearing or land clearing has been carried out. clearing. TSTH’s location is in Pollung District, Humbang Hasundutan. “The preparations I see are also good and we hope to be able to do so” revolutionary early late October or late November 2021, ”said Luhut. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends)



