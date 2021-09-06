NEP has a lot to move us forward given national sentiment, says governor of Gujarat





PRAISING THE PRIME Minister Narendra Modi for the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the modification of the education system of Macaulays of 1835, the governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvart, stressed on Sunday the need to revive our education system traditional Gurukul.

Addressing the Best State Teacher Award ceremony at the Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Auditorium in Ahmedabad on Teachers’ Day, Governor Acharya Devvart said: I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has worked to change the old-fashioned educational system from 30 to 40 years of British rule. The NEP has a lot to move us forward with national sentiment in mind. We are not against science and technology. Rather, India gave this knowledge to the whole world. Our country was so advanced that the pride we take today to say that my son is studying in the United States, Australia or Canada, there was a time when people from all over the world came to study in India. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also praised the NEP and said that the national education policy has the power to bring out the talents of the individual. The governor described the Indian gurukul education system as so strong that despite many foreign invasions, our Indian culture could not be affected just because of our strong gurukul education system. But the British changed the whole education system to rule India permanently. The British knew that the education system had to be changed to rule India. For this, Lord Macaulay crafted the education policy imposed on Indians, which gradually resulted in the loss of the country’s gurukul system, he said. Referring to the Indian tradition of gurukul, the governor said that India had a rich tradition of guru-shishya and that it was through this rich tradition that the society had developed. He said that in Indian gurukuls, the student was in the center and not in the physical facilities.

The British who ruled over us for 200 years destroyed our literature, our history and our gurukul system to such an extent that it shattered us. We need to change the existing education system which gives importance and value to the type of infrastructure unlike the gurukul system where a student was the center. They would study under a tree without any materialist installation. So let’s take this resolution that the teacher should be like the old gurukul tecaher (desh ka guru pracheen gurukul jaisa bane), he added. Congratulating Deputy Minister Nitin Patel for his views on maintaining the prohibition law despite the loss of excise tax revenue, the governor attributed Gujarat’s development to its civility and culture. On September 3, Patel told Vadodara that the state government was determined that no matter how much excise tax revenue was lost, the state would continue to enforce its prohibition law and ensure that it stick to the ban on alcohol in the state. Reacting to the appreciation of the governors at the state event, Patel, while handing out the best teacher awards to teachers in Mehsana district, reiterated that Gujarat was not ready to make any money from it. to the sale of alcohol and would continue to enforce the prohibition law. Rupani called on parents and teachers to change their attitude towards education and said that the foundation for the development of any nation is education and the responsibility for this basic education lies with the teacher. Referring to improving the quality of education in Gujarat, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said the state has achieved an A Plus rating in the Performance Rating Index (PGI) of education in India, which is a matter of pride for all of us. Thirty teachers received the best teacher award 11 primary government teachers, five secondary teachers, two upper secondary teachers, six directors of secondary and higher schools, four BRC, CRC, two teachers of schools for the visually impaired.

