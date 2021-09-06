China “thinks Xi Jinping” now teaches primary school

Politics

The “Xi Jinping think” has been taught in primary school in China since the start of September 1, 2021. (Source: GT)

For the return to school in China, a shocking novelty arises: henceforth, the thought Xi Jinping will be taught in primary schools. An initiative that the Chinese state media describes as deep reform and back to initial intentions of the Communist Party.

* Stphane Lagarde is also one of the co-founders of Asialyst. It’s like a long shopping list, the world’s second-largest economy. The Chinese government has been regulating everything for a few months, writes the Pkin correspondent of Radio France Internationale (RFI), Stphane Lagarde*. The-commerce, it’s done!, he points out. The new regulations in the internet sector are accompanied by more social measures. This is the second level of China’s digital revolution. We have been talking in recent days of the start of the school year upset by the so-called double reduction reform: ban on private lessons, an ultra-lucrative sector until today, and end of homework, continues the journalist.

The Chinese government had already ordered last week that online video games be limited to three hours per week for minors, in the name of the fight against the ban on screens for the youngest.

Deep reform

*Bloomberg predicted last July that China’s GDP would exceed that of the United States in 2031 only because of the current slowdown in growth, mainly due to the slowdown in exports caused by the pandemic, but also the sharp drop in the domestic consumption. For months now, Xi Jinping has been showing a return to the Party’s roots. An ideological takeover that deeply touches all aspects of the daily life of Chinese people, young and old. Forget the slogan Get rich! by Deng Xiaoping. The father of the opening of China to red capitalism, after being brandished in 1978, has, in barely forty years, enabled the country to extricate itself from poverty, to the point of becoming by around 2028 the leading economy in the world in terms of Global GDP *.

The new re Xi Jinping is marked by a return to the origins of the Party. This is evidenced by the many references Mao Zedong, especially at the beginning of the summer during the grandiose commemorations of the 100 years of the CCP. The objective was to present Xi as the new Grand Helmsman of China, worthy of inheritance from Mao, from whom he took over as an unbridled cult of personality.

In the background of these new directives appears an ideological groundswell of which the press, at the orders of the Party, is widely echoed. Thus appear new slogans such as shenke biange () which, in Mandarin, can be translated as deep reform Where profound change. The term is reminiscent of the great hours of Maosm which turned out to be disastrous for the country.

The same expression has also been used by Li Guangman, former editor-in-chief of the official media Central China Electric Power News. According to Li, the Chinese market is no longer a paradise allowing capitalists to get rich overnight. We must beware of a so-called cult of western culture.

Reaffirm the authority of the Party and Xi

Other signs are there to support this phenomenon even more. Formerly confined to very marginal No-Maost groups, rhetoric is now at the heart of official discourse. Xi Jinping himself announced a new course: common prosperity, aimed at reducing inequalities, which are certainly considerable and which have widened sharply over the past four years thanks to Chinese economic hyper-growth.

We can see a double objective. This new trend started last year when the most famous Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, the country’s first fortune and founder of the e-commerce glove Alibaba, first disappeared for several weeks. He then resurfaced but as clearly sidelined and forced into early retirement which he did not want.

The first objective, certainly laudable and coherent, is therefore to respond to popular discontent, in particular that of the middle class, on several subjects such as the astronomical prices of real estate, as well as the very high cost of tutoring. The gloves of digital are found in pilori, as the main target of criticism.

These popular measures have another objective: to assert the Party’s authority over absolutely everything, including the private economy in particular, which is the main engine of the country’s economic growth. The call to order is brutal: there is only one boss in China, it is Xi Jinping.

The favor of this ideological takeover is therefore slowly emerging the contours of a new China which tends to close itself like an oyster on the outside world, hermetically closed to Western ideas and, obviously, it goes without saying, to Western values ​​that are human rights, multipartyism, independent justice and the right of expression.

The signs are there to support this striking but frightening manifestation. On August 31, Xi Jinping, who is also the party’s general secretary, delivered a speech announcing the return of young party leaders to the party’s central school. He emphasized the absolute loyalty to the Party, the rejection of illusions and the need to dose face challenges. The number one Chinese insisted on one fact in particular: we must not move an inch on the founding principles of the communist regime that has ruled China since 1949.

Internal dispute

This ideological campaign comes at a doubly difficult time. On the one hand, the confrontation with the United States is becoming more and more frontal. On the other hand, the Chinese president wants to pose as absolute master of the country with the approach of the XXth Party Congress in the fall of 2022 where he could, thanks to a modification of the Constitution in 2018, obtain a third term, even a term without limit, while he still has not appointed a dolphin to succeed him.

Is Xi Jinping already the supreme and undisputed leader of China? A beginning of protest seems to be rumbling in the arcane of the Party, admittedly still barely perceptible to the outside world. But this dissatisfaction targets those who have, in recent years, made some important mistakes. The first of these was to launch a brutal and ruthless repression against the Muslim minority of the Ughurs of which it is now clear that Xi has been the sole architect since 2015.

The Chinese president had in fact never anticipated that this repression could end up being known in the West, in a world where information circulates more than ever. The repression of the Ughurs is now condemned everywhere to the point of being now called genocide by two successive US administrations, from Donald Trump Joe Biden. This term of genocide has also been the subject of legislation passed by the Canadian, British, Dutch and, perhaps soon, French parliaments.

A second error was brought to bear, just as brutal, of Hong Kong, the former British colony. A company that has seen the imprisonment of several hundred pro-democracy leaders after the imposition in June 2020 of a national security law which punishes with a maximum sentence of imprisonment any person convicted of secession, sparatism Where intelligence with a foreign power. This coming to a halt has also sparked a concert of protests around the world. Like that of the Ughurs, it has permanently tarnished the image of China.

By Pierre-Antoine Donnet

