



// = do_shortcode (‘[in-content-square]’)?> Boris Johnson’s ‘incompetence’ separates the UK, as Wales and Scotland have shown they are capable of handling the Covid-19 pandemic better, according to a Guardian columnist. John harris says that the juxtaposition between the management of the crisis in the different nations had shown people who would not normally be in favor of independence that their country could be counted on to make their own decisions. He said that “conversations about the country’s future and people-to-people affinities now included a seemingly new issue: basic skills.” John Harris said the public mood regarding Covid-19 in Wales and Scotland was much more hesitant than that of the UK government which believes “normalcy can be restored”. He said that in Wales “many people have said Boris Johnson and his ministers have made an endless mess of the Covid crisis in England, while the Welsh government, led by Mark Drakeford, has been more cautious , coherent and efficient “. “This, especially for young people, clearly argues for more independence from the trials and disasters in England, some in favor of secession from the UK,” he said. Johan Harris added that following the Covid crises, the constituent nations of the UK are now “irrevocably distant”. “In much of England, the collective experience of the people over the past 18 months has not yet taken the form of a cohesive political history, in part because the Labor leadership at Westminster has failed managed to tell one, ”he said. “But in Scotland and Wales there is a clear scenario, which encompasses the emerging chaos apparently triggered by Brexit. It will settle even more if the Covid crisis worsens this winter, and seems ready for other crises. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.cymru/news/boris-johnson-incompetence-driving-welsh-independence-support-says-guardian-columnist/

