Tree of Lies for Shameless Joe Biden: Devine

President Bidens’ account of going to Tree of Life Synagogue after the 2018 massacre is not the product of aging memory but symptomatic of a life of lies.

It is only now, with Honest Joe in the most senior positions, that this character flaw begins to be widely understood, as the latest polls show the Chairman of Moderation is losing common ground.

I remember spending time at, you know, going to, you know, the Tree of Life synagogue, talking with them, Biden told Jewish leaders in a virtual address Thursday on the eve of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

But, as Post reporter Steven Nelson found out when he phoned the Pittsburgh synagogue, Biden never visited the Tree of Life once in the three years following this anti-Semitic attack.

Dishonesty was vintage Biden, on two levels. The first is the nerve of lying, which he says will be shielded from fact-checking by media favoritism and the innate politeness of Americans.

Second, Biden lied to revive the white anti-supremacist campaign that has driven his presidency from day one. It’s a particular crusade, based on the demonization of all Trump supporters as being somehow complicit in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, which had nothing to do with white supremacy, anyway, and everything to do with an election some thought was stolen.

It’s also peculiar because, more than any other politician in power today, Biden was aligned with former segregationist Democratic senators, such as former KKK recruiter Robert Byrd.

So Biden posing as a civil rights activist is as genuine as his crisp white teeth and hair, or his staunch Catholicism while promoting abortion, or his claim to be the poorest man in the world. Congress as he and his family live like royalty.

Over the course of his decades in politics, he has built a mythical character full of stories of derring-do, exaggerations and outright lies about his accomplishments. He lied about non-existent university awards and scholarships and willy-nilly plagiarized speeches.

He claimed to have trained as a racial activist in black churches, claimed he was at the center of the civil rights movement in Selma and Birmingham, and was arrested in Soweto on his way to see Nelson Mandela in prison. None of this was true.

Every lie served to boost his ego, to place him as the brilliant superhero of every grand story.

A man holds his head as he is escorted out of the Tree of Life congregation by police following a shooting at the Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday, October 27, 2018. Alexandra Wimley / Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

If he ever felt that his idealized self-image was being challenged, he would soar into what can best be described as controlled narcissistic rage. We saw previews during the 2020 campaign when he called out a fat man and challenged him to do push-ups.

Witnesses still speak of Bidens’ lopsided reaction to billionaire financier Bill Ackman’s perceived disrespect at a private VIP dinner in Las Vegas in 2017. He waved his fist inches from Ackman’s face, one recalls. witness, and called it a hole after the billionaire cracked a joke about Bidens’ talkativeness, according to media at the time, though his campaign denied the story.

But this inner strangeness is the model of his life. He was captured in a video of Biden during a campaign stop in New Hampshire in 1987, when he angrily berated a man who asked him how well he was doing in law school. I think I probably have a much higher IQ than you, Biden said, hitting the air with his finger and then shamelessly lying about his school record.

Even surprised, he kept repeating the false stories. He seemed to have no shame, as if he had come to believe his own fantasies and had a certain psychogenic urge to share them.

The only time his fabrications tripped him up was when he plagiarized a speech by UK Labor Party leader Neil Kinnock and made his life story his own.

The Tree of Life synagogue where 11 people were murdered. Jeff Swensen / Getty Images

The scandal forced him to withdraw from his 1988 presidential race, but that did not stop the lies. Previously, he was shielded from the worst consequences of his fabulism by the Obama administration, the collegiality of the Senate, and the allied media.

But now that he’s president, there’s nowhere to hide. Now, Americans who voted for Biden are realizing that they were made to vote for a mirage: a man of empathy, skill, and vast foreign policy expertise who would unite the country and heal the wounds of the vile years of Trump. He would restore the soul of America, he told us.

Now they see the economic recovery has stalled, black unemployment has skyrocketed in latest employment figures to 8.8% from 8.2%, inflation is eroding wages and the border crisis continues unchecked.

A Zogby poll last week found that 20% of Biden voters already regretted their vote, with young people and minorities being the most disillusioned. Of Hispanics who voted for Biden, 33% regret their choice, as do 25% of African Americans.

A new Washington Post-ABC News poll reveals that Bidens’ overall approval rating is down six points from June to 44%, with 57% of independents disapproving of its performance.

Senator Joe Manchin called for “pushing the pause button” on the $ 3.5 trillion expense bill. AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, dossier

And this despite months of laudatory hagiographies in the press about his dexterity with chimneys and his prowess at whispering dogs.

But the honeymoon is over. The disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan has lifted the veil and the bad news will haunt us for years to come.

The sinking of WHs greenno deal

If Democratic Senator Joe Manchin follows through on his threat to torpedo the Biden administration’s $ 3.5 trillion human infrastructure package, the president will have nothing to brag about at the Glasgow climate conference this autumn.

President Bidens’ weakness in the polls means he needs a climate win to save what remains of his credibility with his base. That’s why we’ve seen the top Democrats cynically capitalize on the storms that saw people drowning in basements in New York City last week. That’s why Biden flew to Louisiana to pretend he could stop hurricanes.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on employment numbers in August, September 3, 2021. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

But to score a victory in Glasgow, he needs China to play ball. John Kerry, Bidens’ special envoy for climate change, spent two days chatting with Chinese diplomats last week.

But in another predictable foreign policy humiliation, they fired him, Foreign Minister Wang Yi telling him so, with a chip in his war. Sino-US cooperation on climate change cannot be dissociated from the overall situation of Sino-US relations.

In other words, Biden must appease China, whether with trade concessions, or not investigate the origins of the Wuhan virus, or protest against China’s persecution of Christians and Uyghurs, or whatever. what President Xi Jinping wants. Shut up and the Chinese will make senseless climate pledges that will give Biden a victory. They know Biden doesn’t care if they really plan to cut carbon dioxide emissions. All he wants is perception, just like he told the Afghan president to lie about the Taliban’s advances. China knows the game.