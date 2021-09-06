Regarding Jokowi’s NIK on the site, KPU sought approval from the presidential candidate





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Chairman of the General Election Commission (KPU) The inspiration of Saputrasaid his party sought the approval of the pairs of presidential and vice-presidential candidates in the 2012 election to publish the candidates’ requirements, including the People’s ID number (I). This was transmitted in response to a statement from the Ministry of Communication and Information (Kemkominfo) which said that the Population Identification Number (NIK) of former President Jokowi has been prevalent throughout the KPU since. long time. “In the context of the 2019 presidential nomination, for the publication of candidate requirements, the KPU is seeking written approval from each pair of candidates,” Ilham said in his statement on Friday (3/9). In addition, Ilham said that the KPU also gives priority to the principle of protection of personal data in respecting the conditions of candidacy in the general elections. “In principle, the KPU in carrying out the nomination stages adheres to the principles of protection of personal data,” he added. The KPU website itself displays comprehensive information on the 2019 presidential contenders Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto, ranging from NIK, motivation for running, school background, professional background, to history of awards. Likewise, KPU Commissioner Viryan Aziz also confirmed that Jokowi’s presidential NIK presence was not a data breach issue but did indeed come from the presidential and vice-presidential nomination papers. “This is not a data breach, but presidential and vice-presidential nomination documents that can be viewed by the public in the 2019 presidential election,” Viryan told CNNIndonesia.com, Saturday (4/9). He said a crime occurs when there is misuse of other people’s documents. In the draft law on the protection of personal data, what is called personal personal data consists of general personal data and specific personal data. General personal data includes full name, gender, nationality, religion and personal data which is combined to identify a person. Meanwhile, specific personal data consists of health data and information, biometric data, genetic data, sexual life / orientation, political opinions, criminal records, data on children, personal financial data and other data in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. “It is necessary to consider that the personal data protection bill includes elements of NIK data as confidential personal data,” Viryan said. Previously, the Ministry of Communication and Informatics reported that information about President Joko Widodo’s NIK, which can be easily found on the internet, was first disclosed publicly on the website of the General Election Commission. (mrh / arh)



